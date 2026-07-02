Packard Bell launches with industry-first AI-generated campaign

Packard Bell’s Daytona G16 Pro campaign is a fully AI-generated advertising campaign, from concept development and scriptwriting to visuals, audio, and motion graphics.

Packard Bell’s Daytona G16 Pro campaign is a fully AI-generated advertising campaign, from concept development and scriptwriting to visuals, audio, and motion graphics (Image@ Tech Financials Tech Financials

The campaign is inspired by Mzansi's people and places, featuring a diverse crowd of urban-living Gen Z'ers dancing and taking selfies in a nightclub, alongside the advert's catchy theme tune — Ring My Bell.

The campaign demonstrates how AI can unlock new creative possibilities while accelerating production timelines in a fast-paced market.

"The Daytona G16 Pro is a product born in the AI era," says Ross Tucker, country manager/general manager for Packard Bell in South Africa.

"It felt only natural to showcase it through a campaign created with the very technology that defines its spirit."

The AI-powered campaign is live globally across digital, social, and broadcast platforms.

The Daytona G16 Pro is engineered for creators, professionals, and everyday users who demand speed, style, and smart functionality at a competitive price.

"Our entry into the smartphone market represents a bold new chapter for Packard Bell," says Tucker.

"The Daytona G16 Pro embodies our commitment to innovation, performance, and intelligent design. Launching it with an AI-generated advertising campaign reflects how deeply artificial intelligence is shaping both technology and creativity."