Ogilvy PR scores multiple wins at Prism Awards 2024

Ogilvy’s PR & Influence was honoured to receive four awards for their demonstrable impact for several key clients at this year’s Prism 2024. The Awards recognise excellence in public relations (PR) and communications in Southern Africa.

A highlight of the PR calendar, Ogilvy and their clients were fortunate to be one of the two agencies that won at least two Golds. In addition, the teams took home a Silver Award and a Bronze Awards, across four key clients: Life Healthcare, Pep, Telkom and M-Net.

For the first gold award, given to Life Healthcare, Ogilvy improved the company’s overall online reputation through social media and community management with the healthcare providers' patient audiences by significantly increasing response rates. Between 2022 and present, the team increased the response rate from 45% to 79%, leading to increased engagement and positive share of voice. Additionally, there was an organic growth of over 17,000 followers across social media, positioning Life Healthcare as a health provider of choice.

Pennie Phillips, MarComs, change and health solutions executive at Life Healthcare comments: “At Life Healthcare Group, our mission is ‘making life better’, and this extends to how we communicate and build trust in the digital space. Partnering with Ogilvy PR & I has allowed us to strengthen our digital reputation, and winning Gold at the Prism Awards is a reflection of our commitment to excellence in communicating with our stakeholders and ensuring we are responsive to our patients."

For the PEP Changing Stations initiative, which won Gold in the retail category that evening, the campaign aimed to empower fathers to embrace their roles in childcare and challenge traditional parenting norms. By partnering with well-known fathers in the media and lifestyle sectors, the campaign raised awareness about the availability of changing stations in malls, encouraging these fathers to showcase their active involvement and spark conversations with other dads. A multi-channel approach was employed to enhance engagement, allowing the campaign's message to reach a broader audience, with a total impact of over 21 million.

PEP chief executive marketing Beyers van der Merwe comments: “PEP aims to celebrate engaged, hands-on dads and inspire others to join this important conversation. Our initiative challenges the outdated stereotype that childcare is solely a woman's role and encourages change to support more active dads.”

M-Net's "White Lies" won Silver, marking a milestone as the first-ever winner in the Influencer Marketing category at the Prisms. In an era of digital streaming, Ogilvy leveraged influencers by connecting with cultural trends to engage and attract younger viewers to the show. The campaign resulted in a 10% increase in viewership within the first month of its launch, along with a 9% engagement rate on influencer posts.

Nadine Moonsamy publicity manager at Multichoice Group exclaimed;” This has been one of my favourite, most clever influencer campaigns. The team really deserved this award.”

These wins demonstrate the delivery of impact in PR and influence across diverse sectors, reflecting continued commitment to creating positive impact for our clients’ brands.

Sanesh Maharaj, head of Influence at Ogilvy PR comments: "We’re really excited to receive these accolades for our work, especially in an era marked by rapid change and an explosion of content daily. Influence played a critical role in crafting messaging that is timeline-first rather than TV-first, allowing us to drive an earned-first approach for our client campaigns.”

Pete Case, CEO and creative chairman of Ogilvy South Africa concludes: “We are proud of the strides the PR team is making. In a fast-evolving industry, their ability to stay ahead of the curve and deliver impact is crucial. Getting back on top its truly about focussing on our client needs and consistently providing value to our clients and driving results that matter.”



