Nissan CEO says the future of automotive can’t be built alone

If you look closely at the interior of the new Nissan Patrol, you’ll realise that something is missing. Yes, Nissan took the gear shifter away from the centre console. In its place is a row of buttons. Company representatives jokingly dismissed this as respecting the driving ability of customers in the UAE – which is the initial launch market for Patrol – but there is a broader strategy at play. Nissan is finally showing some action from its software-defined vehicle (SDV) posturing.

The new Y63 Nissan Patrol is a "no compromises" flagship

CEO Makoto Uchida is leading the company into an exciting new phase, focusing on the development of SDVs as a key component of those future plans.

In a response to Bizcommunity questions on the sidelines of the Patrol launch, Uchida explained Nissan's strategic direction as a commitment to innovative technologies and smart partnerships that will shape the next generation of vehicles.

"We are very proud to have established a strong foundation in this area," Uchida said.

"Our aim is to ensure that every vehicle we produce is equipped with the latest software innovations, providing our customers with an unparalleled driving experience."

Key to this is the digitalisation of driver controls and switchgear, but Nissan should be given credit for not burying common functions beneath the glass of a touchscreen.

There is still several physical, wonderfully tactile buttons and knobs for human fingers to find.

Nissan has, thankfully, retained physical switchgear in the new Patrol

Entering the digital race

This focus on software is not just about enhancing the driving experience; it is also about keeping Nissan competitive in a rapidly changing market.

Uchida noted that the automotive industry is facing significant challenges, and adapting to these changes is crucial.

Nissan CEO Makoto Uchida held an exclusive media conference

"We cannot continue as we have in the past," he said. "We need to transform quickly and strategically to stay ahead of the competition."

Nissan Patrol, the flagship model in the company’s lineup, is a prime example of how Nissan is integrating luxury with advanced technology.

The model has traditionally been the slowest in its class to adopt new technologies with the 14-year gap between Y62 and Y63 proving that rule.

Uchida pointed out that the Patrol was designed with a specific buyer in mind – someone who values both luxury and cutting-edge tech.

"We wanted to ensure that their experience within the car's entertainment system was seamless and satisfying."

Building partnerships

In line with this vision, Nissan has partnered with Google to integrate sophisticated systems into their vehicles.

This partnership, which began in 2018, has continued to evolve into Nissan's new infotainment system with Google Built-In.

Uchida acknowledged that there may be some friction for Patrol customers who use iPhones.

Nissan was also consistently associated with Apple’s Carplay 2.0 announcements, but the company’s representatives were reluctant to mention any timeframes.

"Our collaboration with Google allows us to offer a level of integration and convenience that our customers expect," Uchida said.

Our job is to put everything together, tune it and extract the best of the technology that we are developing together with some of the suppliers.

At the foundation of the SDV is integrating all the systems to work together as a whole.

That means stitching together the car functions, electronic systems and components together.

Ivan Espinosa, Nissan chief planning officer

“Well, it's our own IVC (in-vehicle connectivity) system and the CCS (computer classification system) from Nissan,” explains Ivan Espinosa, Nissan’s chief planning officer.

“This is what's glueing, at least the infotainment part, together. And of course, our job, we work with many suppliers and many other OEMs.”

Knowledge sharing

Beyond software and luxury, Nissan is also focusing on smart partnerships and differentiated technologies to secure its position in the global market.

ProPilot, Nissan’s advanced driver-assistance system, is one such technology and Uchida hinted at the possibility of sharing the learnings from ProPilot across other partnerships, allowing for cost-effective development and broader application of this technology.

"Our approach is to maximise these partnerships to achieve scalability and share costs," Uchida explained.

This strategy is essential for our sustainability and competitiveness in every market.

Uchida outlined Nissan's strategic goals for the coming years, focusing on maintaining their market position while continuing to innovate.

"We are looking at how we can sustain our presence in each respective market," he said.

"Our goal is to ensure that we are prepared not just for the next few years but beyond 2026."