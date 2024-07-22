Marketing & Media Marketing
    News producers, PR and marketers collaboration for societal impact

    By Amanda Chikara
    22 Jul 2024
    While the relationship between news producers, PR professionals, and brands may be complex and occasionally contentious, its potential for societal impact is profound.
    Source:
    Source: unsplash.com

    These stakeholders not only inform and entertain but also inspire and rally audiences toward positive action and change.

    News producers, public relations specialists, and marketers can work together to create stories that inform and inspire societal change.

    Although this collaboration can be challenging, it is essential for crafting compelling narratives that captivate audiences and encourage meaningful action.

    News producers bear the responsibility of delivering stories that are accurate, insightful, and impactful.

    Presenting them in a manner that captures public attention is the reason marketing specialists take time to craft compelling pitches that would grab the interest of producers.

    Marketing professionals are responsible for strategically positioning their clients' messages to ensure they reach the right audiences at the right time, maximising visibility and resonance through the media.

    Sunlight 2-in-1 campaign

    A few years ago, I worked on a Sunlight 2-in-1 campaign, and we leveraged the product and marketing strategies against the Cape Town "Day Zero" crisis.

    As the city faced an unprecedented water shortage in 2018, marketing efforts played a significant role in raising awareness.

    Marketing campaigns, designed by both governmental bodies and corporate entities, like Unilever's Sunlight, used various platforms to educate citizens about water conservation practices and the impending crisis.

    While we had traditional marketing, the above-the-line campaign included Sunlight's innovative JoJo tank billboard.

    This campaign ingeniously combined advertising with community service by installing billboards made out of JoJo tanks, then taking down these billboards in full view of the public, to donate them to drought-affected communities.

    This not only showcased Sunlight's commitment to environmental stewardship but also directly addressed the practical needs of residents facing water scarcity.

    Mandlakazi Mpahlwa, managing director, Joe Public Engage.
    Exclusive: Public relations to play an important role as SA moves towards the GNU

      24 Jun 2024

    Drive awareness and prompt collective action

    The collaborative efforts between news producers, marketing professionals, and brands during the Cape Town crisis exemplify how strategic communication can drive awareness and prompt collective action.

    By leveraging their respective strengths – journalistic integrity, strategic messaging, and corporate responsibility – and brands these stakeholders mobilised resources, influenced public opinion, and facilitated community engagement.

    Beyond immediate relief efforts, the impact of such collaborations resounds throughout society and has the potential to influence policy decisions, corporate responsibility frameworks, and individual behaviours.

    About Amanda Chikara

    Amanda Chikara is a seasoned communication specialist who oversees 14 Southern African countries.



