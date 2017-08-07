New Swissport Pet Lounge opens at OR Tambo Intl

Swissport has opened a dedicated area for the servicing of unaccompanied pets at Johannesburg's OR Tambo International Airport in South Africa. Designed to enhance the travel experience, the Pet Lounge underscores Swissport's commitment to animal welfare and operational excellence.

Image supplied

Swissport International AG, the airport ground services and air cargo handling company, has unveiled its new Swissport Pet Lounge at Johannesburg's OR Tambo International Airport in South Africa.

Away from the bustle of the general air cargo warehouse, the new area for the import and export of unaccompanied pets offers a calm environment, significantly improving their travel experience. With water service, air–conditioning, and calming music, Swissport puts a special focus on a stress-free experience for animals.

“The Swissport Pet Lounge sets a new benchmark in animal handling at an airport in South Africa, making the stay for our special travelers as relaxing as possible,” says Khangi Khoza, CEO of Swissport South Africa.

“The facility reflects our commitment to delivering services that benefit the animals and our customers from airlines and forwarders alike.”

The new location features a dedicated acceptance area for the checking of the animals and their travel documentation, complemented by two separate rooms for pets waiting for their flight, their owner, or a specialised animal handling agent.

The Swissport Pet Lounge is managed by a dedicated team trained to handle animals. Complying with the International Air Transport Association's Live Animals Regulations (IATA LAR), they ensure the highest level of care and safety.

Swissport collaborates closely with the South African State Veterinary Service to conduct thorough checks on all imported and exported animals.

Special regulations for pets

Not every airline flying to South Africa allows pets to travel with their owners in the cabin. Passengers who want to fly with their pet should consult a specialised animal handling agent who can provide a crate, process the necessary travel documentation, and inform passengers about potential quarantine regulations in various countries.

Swissport works closely with these agents and ensures that pets are brought on time to the aircraft or to the agent delivering them to their owner in South Africa.