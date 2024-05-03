IATA launches IATA Connect: a hub for aviation safety and compliance

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has launched IATA Connect, creating a secure community of aviation safety, security, compliance and operations experts at airlines, regulatory agencies and auditors.

With an initial focus on the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA), IATA Connect community members will be able to access and use the platform to securely exchange safety documentation, share information, and collaborate to support further improvements in aviation safety.

In addition to the IOSA Registry, IATA Connect will also house a secure private documentation repository with analytical and benchmarking capabilities.

Contents of the document repository include IOSA audit reports, standards and related information, guidance materials, 440 airline profiles, industry alerts and news sources which can be accessed and shared.

Some 2,300 aviation safety professionals have been invited to join the IATA Connect community covering regulators, IOSA registered airlines and auditors.

"IATA Connect will provide aviation safety and compliance professionals in government and the industry with a means to make flying even safer by facilitating real time collaboration.

Whether it is sharing an IOSA audit report, responding to a compliance questionnaire, updating information on codeshare partners, benchmarking resources, or information gathering, IATA Connect will bring new efficiencies and greater capabilities.

By collecting critical IOSA audit data in a single location, keeping it updated, and making the mechanics of information exchange easier, IATA Connect will be a compelling tool for everyone involved in aviation safety compliance and oversight,” said Willie Walsh, IATA’s Director General.

The launch of IATA Connect responds directly to the growing challenge of safety professionals in managing compliance documentation. In the face of growing operations, regulatory requirements and increasingly complex operational environments (with commercial and outsourcing partnerships), exchanging audit information and documentation on a single platform is expected to greatly enhance efficiency.

Aiming for IATA Connect to become a virtual collaboration space for all aviation professionals, the platform is also available via a mobile App which will initially include two other key IATA safety offerings:

Safety Connect, a longstanding secure forum used by interest groups for discussion and resources specific to operational areas such as cabin, cargo, and ground operations.

The publicly available Safety Issue Hub, where information on hazards and safety risks are posted to enable the prioritisation and delivery of aviation safety improvement programmes.

With time, and in response to user needs, IATA Connect will grow and add capabilities to make it the one-stop-shop for aviation safety professionals.

Visit IATA Connect.