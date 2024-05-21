More Chinese EVs on the way to SA

In fact, in April 2024, the Chery Group registered its highest-ever sales figures in South Africa with 2,009 registrations. This placed it sixth on the overall manufacturer standings for the month and fourth in the passenger-vehicle segment.
Part of the brand’s success has come from offering products at affordable prices.
The other is an ever-expanding portfolio. The initial Chery offerings (Tiggo 4, 7 and 8) have been bolstered by two sub-brands that have been introduced into the local space.
O&J (Omoda and Jaecoo) are partitioned in the Chery family but also offer SUV and crossover products.
Continue reading the full story on Double Apex...
Double Apex is a web portal aimed at automotive enthusiasts. The site features a wide variety of motoring content that includes news, car reviews, motorsport and a range of videos encompassing various aspects of the auto enthusiast landscapeGo to: https://doubleapex.co.za/