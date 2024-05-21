Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

CHANGECARSOverall Events & CommunicationMachine Tools Africa 2024Enquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Dealers News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

Cilliers Brink tells us what the DA has done for Tshwane and its other metros!

Cilliers Brink tells us what the DA has done for Tshwane and its other metros!

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    More Chinese EVs on the way to SA

    21 May 2024
    21 May 2024
    Chery SA is on something of a charge. The Chinese automaker has been in SA, in an official capacity, for just about two years, but already ranks high on the monthly sales charts. I
    More Chinese EVs on the way to SA

    In fact, in April 2024, the Chery Group registered its highest-ever sales figures in South Africa with 2,009 registrations. This placed it sixth on the overall manufacturer standings for the month and fourth in the passenger-vehicle segment.

    Part of the brand’s success has come from offering products at affordable prices.

    The other is an ever-expanding portfolio. The initial Chery offerings (Tiggo 4, 7 and 8) have been bolstered by two sub-brands that have been introduced into the local space.

    O&J (Omoda and Jaecoo) are partitioned in the Chery family but also offer SUV and crossover products.

    Continue reading the full story on Double Apex...

    NextOptions

    Source: Double Apex

    Double Apex is a web portal aimed at automotive enthusiasts. The site features a wide variety of motoring content that includes news, car reviews, motorsport and a range of videos encompassing various aspects of the auto enthusiast landscape

    Go to: https://doubleapex.co.za/

    Related

    Photo: cars.co.za
    Chery a 'life-and-death choice'
     23 Nov 2017
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz