Minister approves the Legal Sector Code to advance B-BBEE transformation

Trade, Industry and Competition Minister, Parks Tau, has approved the Legal Sector Code in terms of section 9(1) of the B-BBEE Act which aims to accelerate the transformation of the legal sector.

“This administration has committed itself to accelerating transformation, guided by the preamble of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa which emphasises the need to correct the injustices of the past. This is captured in the statement of intent of the Government of National Unity (GNU),” Tau said.

Tau said the process of drafting the Legal Sector Code commenced in the previous administration led by the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, together with the Legal Practice Council.

The process has paved the way for the sector to achieve its Broad-based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) objectives of the following:

an ownership target of 50% and black women ownership of 25% over five years.



a management control (executive and board participation) target of 50% representation of black practitioners and a target of 25% for black women practitioners, particularly as equity partners and associates.



a skills development target of 3.5% expenditure on training programmes for black candidates. The aim is also to ensure training in specialised skills for black legal practitioners, candidate legal practitioners, candidate legal practitioners and black junior advocates within the following designated categories: black women, black youth, black people with disabilities and black people from rural areas.



a procurement target of 60% by the private sector, and there is a target of 80% to be achieved through the specialised procurement scorecard applicable to the public sector. This will ensure fair and equitable access to specialised areas of law and complex matters when the state procures legal services from black Legal Sector Measured Entities (LSMEs) and ensure the sustainability of LSMEs.

“The implementation of the Legal Sector Code is in line with the objectives of B-BBEE and will enhance inclusive growth in line with the transformation objectives of the Government of National Unity (GNU).

“There is strong evidence to support the transformation of the legal sector which this sector code will help accelerate. We look forward to the speedy implementation of the Legal Sector Code,” Tau said.