Marking two decades: Broll Nigeria's journey of innovation and growth

Broll Property Group is thrilled to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Broll Nigeria, highlighting two decades of exceptional leadership and excellence in West Africa’s real-estate services sector.

Yaba, Lagos, Nigeria. Image by T. Obi, CC BY 2.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Founded in 2004, Broll Nigeria exemplifies its steadfast dedication to quality, innovation, and strategic growth across Africa.

Broll Nigeria has been led by a number of visionary Nigerian leaders over the last two decades, each demonstrating drive, passion, and commitment to excellence, refusing to settle for the ordinary. Each has demonstrated an ability to get the best out of staff, mentor and develop potential, and generate a culture of excellence that has helped Broll Nigeria deliver even in the toughest of circumstances.

"Every leader has led by example for others to look up to, with humility, not asking anyone to do something that they themselves would not do," says Bolaji Edu, Broll Nigeria chief executive officer.

"Over the years, Broll has established itself as the foremost property services provider in Nigeria, particularly in the areas of property management and corporate real estate. Its successes are driven by leadership's desire to always strive for the highest level of client service and technical excellence, underscored by character, integrity, and ethics.

"Broll Nigeria was our entry point into West Africa, aligning with our strategic vision for expansion across the continent. We have spearheaded several sectors with our professional services, driving economic growth in the region."

Consistent industry excellence

Broll Nigeria's excellence has been recognised repeatedly, starting in 2014, when it won first place at the Euromoney Awards for Real Estate Advisors and Consultants, and continued this streak through 2015 and 2016. This pattern of excellence continued into 2020, affirming its leadership in the industry.

Malcolm Horne, group chief executive officer of Broll Property Group, reflects on the legacy, achievements, strategic vision, and the importance of partnerships: "As we mark 20 years of Broll Nigeria, we celebrate not just a milestone but a legacy of leadership in professional real-estate services. Our success is owed to our dedicated team, entrenched shareholder relationships, and visionary leadership. We are committed to preserving our legacy while continuing to innovate and lead in the real estate industry.

"For over 20 years, Broll Nigeria has been at the forefront of the real estate industry, setting benchmarks in service delivery and operational efficiency. This milestone celebrates not just our longevity but our unwavering dedication to leadership and innovation in the real estate sector. Since our inception, we have continuously set the standard for quality and leadership in our field, paving the way for future generations."

Data-driven success

Inge Wessels, Broll Property Group managing director: Africa (excluding SA), focuses on operational strategies, data-driven decision-making, and setting benchmarks in the Nigerian real estate market: "The success of Broll Nigeria’s 20th anniversary stems from our meticulous operational strategies and deep commitment to data-driven decision-making. This approach has propelled our growth and solidified our position as leaders in the real-estate sector in Nigeria.

"We remain dedicated to refining our operational know-how and enhancing our professional service offerings, leveraging detailed analytics to exceed the evolving expectations of our clients and their consumers."

Adapting and advancing

There have been significant changes in Nigerian society and the economy in the past 20 years, and Broll has effectively adapted to the changing landscape and the needs of its valued clients.

To this end, Broll has been a steadfast supporter of healthcare, particularly maternal health, in alignment with the FG’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

"Our aim in providing the ‘Broll Mama Kit’ is to improve safe delivery and reduce maternal mortality. We believe this initiative will greatly support families through the joy of safe delivery. This support will help us contribute to the government's sustainable development goals, and we hope to continue expanding our efforts," assured Edu.

"Broll Nigeria has come a long way over the last 20 years, and this could not have been achieved without the commitment, dedication, and expertise of our employees. We are excited that the transformation we have undertaken will bear fruit, leading to greater growth for the company, and enabling our employees to achieve their goals and ambitions.

"We are pleased to collaborate with partners of all sizes as we strive to enhance the reputation and respect of the real-estate profession. We are also committed to supporting the next generation, with a focus on SDGs such as 'Quality Education' and 'Decent Work and Economic Growth'.

"Looking to the future, we aim to be recognised as a leading firm in advancing Environmental, Sustainability, and Governance (ESG) practices in the built environment."