Retail Sales
Sales News South Africa

    Makro sees growth in online grocery essentials sales

    6 Aug 2024
    6 Aug 2024
    As the pace of digital adoption increases in our country, more and more South Africans are browsing and shopping online to ensure they get the best prices.
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    In light of this rise in comparative shopping behaviour and the current challenging consumer environment, Makro has redoubled its efforts to help customers save money so they can live better.

    Makro customers have, based on various independent third-party price comparison surveys, enjoyed access to the affordable basket of grocery essentials for the past 14 months.

    An increasing number of customers have been capitalising on these price savings by ordering their groceries online at Makro.co.za and on the Makro Shopping App.

    Commenting on this trend, Dries D’Hooghe, senior vice president for Massmart Wholesale said, “We want to build high levels of trust with our customers, so that they can be confident that they are getting the best deals wherever and whenever they choose to shop with us and so we are delighted by the growth in online grocery essentials sales. The first half of this year saw both our sales and our number of customers double in this category, compared to last year.”

