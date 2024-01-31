LG’s commitment to innovation is recognised with numerous awards at CES 2024

At this year’s CES®, LG Electronics (LG) was honoured with more than 200 awards and recognitions for a wide range of innovations and technologies across the home appliance, home entertainment and B2B categories.
The LG Signature OLED T – the world’s first 4K wireless transparent TV – led the way with countless honours as the Best TV or Best in Show from a wide range of press outlets.
With LG’s reputation as the global leader in OLED technology – the company continues to assert its dominance at CES, taking home the industry’s top awards and honours for its latest OLED TV lineup including the aforementioned LG Signature OLED T and the LG OLED evo M4, G4 and C4 TVs. Utilising the wireless technology introduced in last year’s M3 TV, LG’s 77-inch LG Signature OLED T is considered the next step in the evolution of OLED TV technology and was honoured by major tech publications including CNET, Digital Trends, TechRadar, Tom’s Guide, Forbes, The Verge, Wirecutter, PCMag and Mashable.
The LG OLED evo series featuring a new 144Hz refresh rate and LG’s Alpha 11 AI processor was also applauded by CNET, TechRadar Pro, PCGamer and BGR. Additionally, Digital Trends highlighted the LG UltraGear OLED gaming monitor 32GS95UE in its lineup of best monitors seen at CES 2024 noting its one-of-a-kind ability to toggle between 4K at 240Hz and FHD at 480Hz with the press of a button.
LG also garnered accolades from top publications such as USA Today and Tom’s Guide for its new LG Wash Combo™ All-In-One with Heatpump™ Technology. Marking LG’s commitment to a greener world – the new Wash Combo uses 60% less energy than a vented model. The cutting-edge home appliance was widely recognised for its compact ventless design and ability to complete a wash-and-dry cycle in under two hours.
Named as a winner of Reviewed’s Accessibility Awards for CES 2024 – LG’s Universal UP Kit – a collection of innovative home appliance accessories and add-ons embracing universal design has been crafted to enhance usability for individuals facing physical challenges. It was also recognised in Apartment Therapy’s Best Home Design Products from CES 2024.
From the Consumer Technology Association’s (CTA) CES Innovation Award programme alone, LG won 34 CES Innovation Awards including two Best of Innovation Awards given to the LG 4K Transparent OLED T and the 83-inch 4K OLED Zero Connect TV (M4).
Highlights from LG’s over 200 awards and recognitions earned at CES 2024 include:
While the availability of these new products in South Africa has not been confirmed yet, LG Electronics South Africa is continuously evaluating its product lineup to potentially offer it to our customers in the future.
For more information on LG’s CES 2024 awards and honours and additional information about LG’s products announced at CES, please visit LG Newsroom.