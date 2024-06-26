Industries

Cloud Company news South Africa

Last chance to register for the 2024 Cloud and Security Conference

Issued by Broad Media
26 Jun 2024
26 Jun 2024
If you haven’t bought a ticket yet, be sure to do so now to avoid disappointment.
Last chance to register for the 2024 Cloud and Security Conference

The MyBroadband 2024 Cloud and Security Conference will take place on 11 July at The Venue in Melrose Arch.

250 tickets were made available for the conference and the large majority of them have been purchased – making this your last chance to register.

If you haven’t bought a ticket yet, be sure to do so now to avoid disappointment.

2024 Cloud and Security Conference

The Cloud and Security Conference is South Africa’s premier cloud and security event, and is a staple of the local ICT industry.

It is attended by South Africa’s most prominent ICT executives and decision-makers, making it a great opportunity for networking.

The year’s conference will feature valuable presentations from top local thought leaders on topics such as cloud, backup, data centres, hosting, and security.

Media personality Aki Anastasiou will host the event, which is sponsored by BCX, MTN Business, Open Access Data Centres, CipherWave, Vodacom Business, Africa Data Centres, ATS Network Management, SolarWinds, Maxtec, Fortinet, Echo, CloudZA, Xneelo, Northbound Networks, Codehesion, and Rackzar.

With only a few tickets left for the 2024 Cloud and Security Conference, don’t miss out on attending South Africa’s premier cloud conference.

If you register now and use the discount code MyBroadband2024, you will qualify for a big discount.

Click here to buy your tickets now.

