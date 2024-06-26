Why QR codes are leading the charge

We are delighted to find individuals and organisations that truly understand the benefits of using QR codes to trigger many customer experiences, from loading websites to executing payments between consumer and merchant.

Source: Supplied. Mike Bryer, chief executive officer at Zapper (formerly head of digital platforms at Standard Bank group).

Zapper has been doing the latter since its inception in 2013, and its popularity rose significantly in the early years when the novelty factor trumped all else.

Today there are many worthy competitors to the “scan-and-pay” experience, such as tap-and-pay from a multitude of devices (NFC bracelet, watch and phone, and the “old fashioned” card) and the war over convenience wages in stores, both on the high street and online every day.

The question that we grapple with continuously is: why has there been such universal adoption of QR code payments in China while the rest of the world plays catch-up? The credit goes to WeChat Pay and AliPay who account for an extraordinarily large percentage of payments in the country (> 90%), but this still doesn’t explain the origins of the “why”.

What is apparent is that the action of making a payment is usually the result of some other lifestyle action, such as shopping, dining out, paying staff and service providers, or simply paying for your parking. In the case of WeChat and AliPay, their choice was to provide access to as many useful lifestyle actions as possible to provide insanely convenient experiences to their users. I refer to this as “shifting left,” going right to the start of the customer journey and thereafter owning the end-to-end experience. Uber does this incredibly well.

Those payment providers that wish to remain in the “commodity zone,” where the race to the bottom means scale is essential, can and do offer their services in the checkout experience that all online and app vendors require. The choice remains a strategy decision.

As the Chinese super apps grew to become essential to everyday life in China, they were able to demonstrate and “enforce” the convenience of QR code payments in the Person-to-Person (P2P) experience, as well as the Person-to-Merchant (P2M) experience. In Kenya, a unique set of circumstances gave rise to the popularity of mPesa, but USSD and short codes were the technologies used to drive the success off a massive base of feature phones. This could not be replicated in our home country, South Africa.

Zapper remains loyal to the cause of driving the adoption of QR codes for the convenience of customers and merchants. We do not offer card-acquiring machines to our merchants, and recognise that tap vs. scan is a contextual decision for the consumer, and both will remain equally relevant in the future. So why are we so bullish on the future success as the growth of QR codes for payments is steady albeit unspectacular right now?