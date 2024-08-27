Retail Retail Services
    Zapper introduces ‘My Cards’ feature to accelerate loyalty programmes in SA

    6 Feb 2025
    With over 76% of South Africans actively participating in loyalty programmes and mobile-first solutions becoming the norm, digital wallets and integrated loyalty platforms have never been more relevant.
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    South African consumers are increasingly demanding integrated shopping experiences that deliver value. Loyalty participation has grown by 13% in the past decade, with cashback, points, and airtime rewards leading the way as the most sought-after benefits.

    However, traditional loyalty cards often present challenges – forgotten at home, buried in wallets, or simply left unused. These missed opportunities frustrate consumers and lead to lost engagement for retailers.

    Mobile-first loyalty

    Answering the challenge, Zapper has introduced the ‘My Cards’ feature. With over 90% smartphone penetration in South Africa and growing adoption of QR code-based payments, the shift to mobile-first loyalty management is inevitable.

    Consumers want their phones to do it all: pay for purchases, earn rewards, and store loyalty information in one place, and enable users to:

  • Digitise Loyalty Cards: Store loyalty, rewards, and membership cards from brands like Woolworths, Checkers, Dis-Chem, and Pick n Pay in one app.
  • Access Cards Anytime, Anywhere: With mobile-first lifestyles, users can now earn and redeem rewards even on spontaneous shopping trips.
  • Maximise Savings: Ensure no loyalty points, gift cards or membership perks go unused.

    • More rewards. Less hassle

    “Consumers value simplicity, speed, and savings,” said Mike Bryer, CEO of Zapper.

    “Our new ‘My Cards’ feature fits perfectly into this context. It’s a game-changer for both consumers who want a more efficient way to manage their loyalty cards and retailers seeking to engage customers more effectively.”

    Bryer adds, ‘My Cards’ is the bridge that connects these two goals seamlessly. It is more than a new feature; it’s a lifestyle upgrade,” said Bryer.

    “We’re giving South Africans the tools to shop smarter, earn more rewards, and live with less hassle. Wallets are becoming obsolete as we have shifted so many aspects of our daily lives towards smartphones.”

    Simplicity is key

    Users can upload their loyalty and membership cards to the Zapper app by finding the feature under the “Loyalty” quadrant, scanning any loyalty card barcodes, selecting from a curated list of popular retailers, or manually inputting the card details.

    At checkout, users open the Zapper app, select the card, and scan it directly from their phone, and then going straight to complete payment to conclude the journey.

    “As we enter the new year with digitisation at an all-time high, this can only boost loyalty programme participation, enhance customer insights and increase sales, driving repeat business…Everyone’s a winner,” concludes Bryer.

