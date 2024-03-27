Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

Mining News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

Ebrahim Harvey walks us through the systematic collapse of South Africa.

Ebrahim Harvey walks us through the systematic collapse of South Africa.

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Kumba Iron Ore is acknowledged for responsible mining

    27 Mar 2024
    27 Mar 2024
    Anglo American has acknowledged the announcement by Kumba Iron Ore Limited regarding its recent achievement in responsible mining practices. Kumba's Sishen and Kolomela mines in South Africa have been assessed against the Initiative for Responsible Mining Assurance's (IRMA) comprehensive mining standard. Both mines achieved the IRMA 75 level of performance.
    Anglo American's Shishen facility
    Anglo American's Shishen facility

    This accomplishment reflects Anglo American's commitment to sustainability and transparency in its quest for the highest levels of responsible iron ore production.

    "We are proud of our teams' efforts and the outstanding progress made across both of our operations to promote responsible mining practices,” said Mpumi Zikalala, chief executive of Kumba Iron Ore.

    “We are dedicated to delivering premium quality iron ore products... while helping our customers meet the growing demand for responsibly sourced materials in an efficient and independently verified way."

    Glencore board movements announced ahead of the AGM
    Glencore announces board changes

    22 Mar 2024

    Themba Mkhwanazi, Anglo American's regional director – Africa and Australia, added: “We are pleased that Kumba is the first iron ore producer in Africa to complete the IRMA audit, providing stakeholders with a way of accounting for sustainability practices that is transparent, verifiable, and comparable."

    Mkhwanazi also noted the importance of the Anglo American digital traceability platform, Valutrax, for customers.

    The IRMA scoring system uses four performance levels: IRMA Transparency, IRMA 50, IRMA 75, and IRMA 100.

    The highest level signifies full compliance with requirements in each section of the Standard for Responsible Mining. IRMA's rigorous certification process was developed over a decade with input from diverse stakeholders.

    Read more: Anglo American, Mpumi Zikalala, Themba Mkhwanazi
    NextOptions

    Related

    Glencore board movements announced ahead of the AGM
    Glencore announces board changes
    22 Mar 2024
    Deputy President Paul Mashatile responded to questions from the NCOP
    Government scrambles to fix water, power outages with rapid response plans
    14 Mar 2024
    Storm clouds circle the PGMs market. Source: DALL-E 3
    Anglo and Glencore caught in mining market headwinds
     23 Feb 2024
    Kumba revenue and profits are up, but job cuts still happening
    Kumba revenue and profits are up, but job cuts still happening
     20 Feb 2024
    Critical minerals are all the elements needed to produce the batteries and catalysts in the renewable energy value chain. Source: Paul-Alain Hunt/Unsplash.
    Anglo diversifies into critical minerals with Finland battery deal
    12 Feb 2024
    Anglo American CEO Duncan Wanblad on stage at Mining Indaba 2023. Source: Anglo American
    Anglo American Q4 production meets expectations, shows growth potential
     8 Feb 2024
    The panel at the Bowmans 2024 Mining Indaba Event included (from left) Dr Rebecca Maserumule, director for hydrogen and energy at DSI, Bart by Bart Nieuwoudt, lead legal specialist at Sasol, Stuart Heather-Clark, Africa Power Sector Energy Transition Lead at SLR Consulting, Claire Tucker head of our public law and regulatory practice, Bowmans.
    #MI24: Green hydrogen is not coming to save the PGM industry
     6 Feb 2024
    Anglo American CEO Duncan Wanblad speaks during the Investing in African Mining Indaba 2023 conference in Cape Town. Source: Reuters/Shelley Christians
    #MI24: Anglo American considers further cost cuts as PGM crisis deepens
     5 Feb 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz