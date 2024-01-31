BizTrends2024: Beyond bots and degrees

In recent years, the landscape of HR has undergone a significant transformation. We have seen a shift from routine HR processes being automated for people leaders to focus on the culture and other strategic focus areas in the business.

Anja van Beek, Talent Strategist, Leadership & HR Expert and Executive Coach

When we look at the future of work, we can expect to see more integration of artificial intelligence (AI) in people/HR teams to build experienced worthy initiatives.

1. Humanise your leadership style

Companies used to automate HR like it was making coffee. Now, it's all about unleashing the human!

Organisations should prioritise a human-centred approach. Many executives have begun to embrace this type of leadership style, whether through coaching management or by leading their workforce with agile values such as psychological safety. The current status of the world necessitates a more humane approach to team leadership.

Some organisations are beginning to adapt to this method, although not fully. It must be present at all levels of the organisation, from the CEO to the most junior manager directing teams.

Gallup has detected a concerning trend: a reduction in employees’ connection to their companies’ mission and vision. This sense of (dis)connection can have an impact on commitment, staff retention, and motivation to drive a high-performance culture. Finally, this has a direct impact on employee turnover and the departure of high-performing team members.

2. Skills overtake degrees

Want to attract qualified talent in 2024 without limiting the talent pool? Consider removing degrees from your job descriptions.

According to Gartner, companies like Google, Zoho, Accenture and Delta Airlines have removed degree requirements from their job postings to use new avenues to find and build their talent.

The reality of today's workforce is far more diversified. Individuals develop skills through a variety of methods, including self-directed learning, vocational training, and on-the-job experience. Companies that prioritise talents over degrees recognise and appreciate the diversity of career paths, exposing a wealth of untapped potential.

Rethinking recruitment to prioritise skills enables businesses to tap into a larger, more diversified talent pool, strengthening their teams with a diversity of viewpoints and methods.

3. Social mentoring is rising

Hybrid work’s here to stay, and so is isolation. Social mentoring will become a popular technique for retaining talent and improving social wellness. Ironically, as the world gets more connected, many people sense isolation and uncertainty; the usage of social mentors can make a significant impact.

Traditional mentorship is typically viewed as time-consuming and focuses solely on the professional aspect. Social mentoring helps people negotiate life’s complexity while also promoting personal growth, emotional intelligence, and interpersonal skills. We’ll see more of this in 2024.

4. Well-being: One size doesn’t fit all

A data-driven approach in well-being will become a necessity. Recent studies have indicated that businesses that leverage AI and analytics in their well-being initiatives, are seeing higher engagement levels. This personal approach towards well-being is more effective and allows people leaders to use the data to make strategic decisions.

But remember, privacy matters, so keep those algorithms ethical and legal.

5. Creating inclusive cultures

Diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I) are no longer mere buzzwords; they are integral components of corporate initiatives. The emphasis on creating inclusive cultures will drive positive shifts in staff demographics. Leaders must focus on formulating policies and programmes that consider diverse social classes, religions, aging employees, LGBTQ+, and individuals caring for elderly parents.

Specific measures aimed at underrepresented groups will complement the development of an inclusive culture.

To successfully navigate an inclusive culture, leaders and managers must increasingly handle dispute resolution. Conflict resolution is a must-have skill for managers because it requires the capacity to approach opposing points of view with empathy, be confident in dealing with difficult situations, and preserve mutual respect.