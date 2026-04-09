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    How to build trust with your target audience

    Your future customers are reading MyBroadband to stay informed about ICT developments, new products and services, regulatory changes, and business trends.
    Issued by Broad Media
    9 Apr 2026
    9 Apr 2026
    How to build trust with your target audience

    Advertising on MyBroadband is the most effective way to ensure your marketing budget delivers real ROI in 2026.

    This is because every rand spent on MyBroadband connects you directly with South Africa’s most influential tech audience, building trust and delivering tangible results.

    Click here to contact MyBroadband’s marketing team.

    Whether your focus is business growth, building brand authority and trust, or thought leadership, MyBroadband delivers marketing campaigns that guarantee your budget is spent reaching the right people.

    This highly targeted approach ensures your message is seen by the executives who actually hold the purchasing power.

    Maximise your 2026 marketing budget on MyBroadband

    Your future customers are reading MyBroadband to stay informed about ICT developments, new products and services, regulatory changes, and business trends.

    Advertising with us ensures your company is part of that trusted conversation.

    MyBroadband reaches million South Africans every month – the vast majority of whom are influential leaders who make important financial and purchasing decisions for their businesses.

    This 4.7 million readership comprises the following:

    • 591,000 C-level executives – including CEOs, CIOs, CTOs, CFOs, and Directors
    • 1.1 million managers – across IT, operations, finance, and procurement
    • 441,000 business owners – focused on growth, optimisation, and competitiveness

    These professionals rely on MyBroadband for trusted ICT news, product and service insights, and industry analysis.

    MyBroadband makes it easy to reach our readers through advertising solutions designed to support your exact marketing goals.

    We offer:

    • High-impact homepage takeovers and premium display advertising
    • Sponsored articles that position your company as a trusted industry voice
    • Review videos and detailed showcases
    • Interviews on the What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou podcast

    MyBroadband delivers marketing campaigns that guarantee your budget is spent reaching the right people.

    Advertise with a partner that delivers results. Choose MyBroadband.

    Read more: advertising, Aki Anastasiou, Broad Media
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    Broad Media
    Broad Media is South Africa's leading independent online media company. Broad Media owns South Africa's largest business and technology publications - BusinessTech and MyBroadband, as well as motoring website TopAuto.
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