Get ready for biometric tax filing: South Africa sets a new precedent

In a move aimed at enhancing security and simplifying registration processes, the South African Revenue Service (Sars), has introduced biometric facial recognition for all new eFiling registrations.

This change, which takes effect immediately, will apply to individuals using a valid South African ID to register for Personal Income Tax (PIT) through the eFiling website, Sars MobiApp, and Sars Self-Service Kiosks.

The integration of facial recognition into the eFiling registration process marks a significant shift in how South Africa’s tax system manages identity verification, and is in line with global trends, where governments and businesses are increasingly adopting biometric systems to improve both security and customer experience.

Biometric data, including facial features, is unique to each individual, making it a more secure form of authentication compared to traditional methods, such as PINs or passwords.

By introducing biometric authentication for new Personal Income Tax registrations, Sars is taking proactive steps to enhance security, reduce fraud, and provide a more streamlined service to citizens, the tax authority said.

The facial recognition process

For those registering through the eFiling website, Sars MobiApp, or the Sars Self-Service Kiosks, users will need access to a device with a camera, which can capture a clear image of the user’s face. This includes desktops with webcams, laptops with built-in cameras, or smartphones with camera functionality.

Online instructions will ensure users capture a clear and accurate photo for the system to process, enhancing the reliability of the biometric verification. This includes advice on proper background settings, the removal of headgear and glasses, and the correct positioning of their face and distance from the camera.

The photo of the person's face will be cross-checked with their South African ID details in the system.

In cases where individuals do not have access to a device equipped with a camera, Sars provides an alternative solution. These users will be required to book an appointment at a local Sars branch, where a Sars official will assist them with completing the eFiling registration and biometric authentication process.

It’s important to note that the new facial recognition requirement only applies to South African citizens who are registering for eFiling. Non-South African citizens will still follow the traditional eFiling registration, authentication, and manual verification process.