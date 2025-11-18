G20 sustainable industry guidelines to be announced ahead of world summit

Deputy Minister Zuko Godlimpi will on Thursday, 20 November launch the high-level G20 Principles for Sustainable Industrial Policy at the dtic headquarters, co-hosted with the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) and the IEJ.

Source: Pexels.

The event, to be held at the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (dtic) headquarters in Pretoria, will be co-hosted by the dtic, Dirco, and the Institute for Economic Justice (IEJ).

The launch comes on the eve of the G20 Leaders’ Summit, which is a culmination of South Africa’s G20 Presidency.

Acknowledging that the world is grappling with overlapping crises, from climate change and economic underdevelopment to inequality, poverty, and geopolitical instability, the report outlines a framework for aligning green industrial strategies with climate, development and equity goals.

It highlights the role the G20 can play in advancing a just and globally inclusive approach to green industrial policy.

The event will provide a platform for policymakers, experts, and civil society to engage with the report’s recommendations and shape South Africa’s G20 leadership on this critical agenda.