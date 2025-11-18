Trending
G20 sustainable industry guidelines to be announced ahead of world summit
The event, to be held at the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (dtic) headquarters in Pretoria, will be co-hosted by the dtic, Dirco, and the Institute for Economic Justice (IEJ).
The launch comes on the eve of the G20 Leaders’ Summit, which is a culmination of South Africa’s G20 Presidency.
Acknowledging that the world is grappling with overlapping crises, from climate change and economic underdevelopment to inequality, poverty, and geopolitical instability, the report outlines a framework for aligning green industrial strategies with climate, development and equity goals.
It highlights the role the G20 can play in advancing a just and globally inclusive approach to green industrial policy.
The event will provide a platform for policymakers, experts, and civil society to engage with the report’s recommendations and shape South Africa’s G20 leadership on this critical agenda.
Source: SAnews.gov.za
SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za