Why influencers might need to rethink 'free' gifts

From free tech gadgets and designer outfits to complimentary dining experiences, luxury holidays, and hotel stays — social-media creators are increasingly compensated with perks that don’t fit the traditional definition of “income.” However, the South African Revenue Service (Sars) is clear: if you’re gaining a benefit, it must be declared.

Source: Supplied. Danielle Luwes, tax director at Hobbs Sinclair.

In a recent media statement, Sars clarified that social-media influencers are now recognised as a distinct taxpayer segment, similar to sole proprietors or freelancers. The agency stressed that income is not limited to what is paid into your bank account.

Goods, services, travel and experiences received in exchange for content or exposure all fall within the definition of “gross income” in terms of the Income Tax Act. That means the value of freebies, gifts or sponsorships may need to be included in an influencer’s tax return—whether it’s a R2,000 pair of takkies or an all-expenses-paid trip to Mauritius.

Sars’s message is clear: all forms of remuneration—whether in cash or kind—must be declared. With influencer marketing on the rise, the tax authority is stepping up its compliance efforts in this space. The days of assuming that a sponsored product or complimentary stay is just a perk of the job are over.

Influencer income taxed

According to Danielle Luwes, tax director at Hobbs Sinclair, this shift has been a long time coming. “Influencers are modern entrepreneurs. Many underestimate how broadly ‘income’ is defined under South African law. Anything received in exchange for exposure or service, even products, experiences or travel, is potentially taxable. Understanding your obligations from the outset helps avoid costly surprises, penalties, or audits down the line,” she explains.

The practical implications for influencers are significant. While salaried employees typically have tax deducted automatically through PAYE, influencers often earn irregular income from multiple sources, including barter arrangements. This means many may fall into the provisional taxpayer category, requiring them to submit returns and make advance tax payments.

What many new influencers don’t realise is that Sars calculates your tax based on your total annual income, not just income from a single brand deal. This includes all income sources: cash payments, affiliate commissions, and the market value of products or services received in exchange for content. The more you earn, the higher your tax bracket, which determines the percentage of tax owed.

For example, let’s assume an influencer is already earning over R1.8m per year, placing them in South Africa’s highest personal tax bracket (45%). If they forget to declare just R50,000 in brand-related income (such as a sponsored trip, luxury product, or service), the following could apply:

Tax owed on that amount at 45% = R22,500

Understatement penalty of 50% (% dependant on the understatement behaviour Sars classifies) = R11,250

Estimated interest = R1,500 – R3,000

That brings the total liability to approximately R35,250 – R36,750.

What starts as a relatively modest omission can quickly escalate and that doesn’t include potential administrative penalties or legal risks. Beyond the financial sting, there’s also reputational risk: once Sars flags a taxpayer for discrepancies, their future tax returns may face ongoing scrutiny or audits for years to come.

Record-keeping essentials highlighted

Luwes observes: “Influencers can’t afford to overlook the details. Keep records of your costs, whether it’s buying a ring light, paying for data or travelling for a shoot—because these can reduce your taxable income. But remember, those ‘free’ clothes, gadgets or meals aren’t really free: Sars expects you to assign a value to them and declare it. Without proper records, you could end up paying too much tax - or worse, facing penalties for under-declaring.”

There’s also the question of Vat. While it doesn’t apply to everyone, influencers whose taxable turnover exceeds the current threshold may be required to register as Vat vendors. That adds another layer of complexity to their financial management, and once again underlines the need for professional guidance.

This is why it’s critical for influencers to keep detailed records, declare all forms of income (cash and non-cash), and work with a qualified tax professional who understands the influencer economy. Compliance isn’t just about avoiding penalties, it’s about protecting your long-term brand and business.

Luwes stresses that taking a proactive approach is key. “Good record-keeping, transparency in contracts, and openness with Sars are not just best practice - they’re essential for integrity and sustainable growth in this new economy,” she notes.

For now, Sars has indicated it will focus on education and outreach. But with advanced data-matching capabilities and a sharpened eye on compliance, it’s unlikely to let things slide for long. Influencers should use this window to assess all their income streams, register or update their taxpayer status, and seek professional advice where needed.

The glamour of unboxing a designer product or checking into a five-star suite may play out on Instagram - but behind the scenes, Sars wants its fair share.