Free entry to SA national parks during SanParks Week

South Africans will once again have the chance to explore the country’s natural treasures at no cost when South African National Parks (SanParks) Week runs from 22 to 26 September 2025.

Source: SanParks

The initiative, taking place in the Kruger National Park (KNP) and other national parks, aims to encourage citizens to experience and appreciate their natural heritage — particularly communities living near protected areas who might not ordinarily be able to afford entry fees.

The KNP has confirmed that gates will be open only on weekdays from 22–26 September, and visitors are urged to make online bookings, as quotas will be applied to manage congestion at entrances and public areas.

Key entry guidelines:

• Free access applies to South African citizens only, who must present a valid SA identity document when booking.

• Children under 16 years enter free without proof of identity.

• Exclusions: private open safari vehicle operators, tourists in tour buses and overnight visitors (except on 24 September, a public holiday, when they will be included in the daily gate quota).

• Free access covers entry only — other tourism activities are excluded.

• Alcohol, loud music and drones are prohibited. Braais are only permitted at designated picnic sites.

• Park rules, including speed limits, will be strictly enforced.

Planned activities:

• 23–25 September 2025 – Road safety awareness campaigns will be conducted inside the park, focusing on issues such as vehicle roadworthiness, licence checks and speeding.

• 24 September 2025 – A cultural heritage celebration will take place in Matsulu, outside Numbi Gate, to strengthen ties with neighbouring communities during both Heritage and Tourism Month.

• 26 September 2025 – Launch of the Gingirikani Greening Project in Giyani , part of SanParks’ corporate social investment efforts.

• 26 September 2025 – A Disability Inclusion Programme milestone will be marked with the handover of cheques to 34 young people with disabilities, following their completion of an entrepreneurship development course in partnership with the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA).

SanParks has urged visitors to plan trips carefully, respect the rules, and make the most of the opportunity to reconnect with nature.