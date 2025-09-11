Four Seasons Hotel The Westcliff redefines dining with new culinary team

The Four Seasons Hotel The Westcliff, one of Johannesburg’s most recognisable hospitality landmarks, is entering a new phase of culinary transformation with a comprehensive overhaul of its food and beverage offering.

Image supplied

At the centre of the shift is the appointment of Chef Rudi Liebenberg as executive chef. Returning to Johannesburg after more than a decade in Cape Town – most recently at the Belmond Mount Nelson.

Liebenberg now assumes responsibility for all dining operations at the hotel, including Flames, banqueting, events, and a series of new outlets expected to launch as part of ongoing property developments.

Chef Rudi Liebenberg. Image supplied

His style, shaped by both African produce and international technique, is intended to reposition the Westcliff as a serious contender in the city’s competitive dining landscape.

"Returning to Johannesburg feels like coming full circle," says Liebenberg. "I'm excited to work with the incredible produce and flavours of this region, and to create memorable dining experiences that celebrate South African cuisine while incorporating global influences."

The transformation extends to Flames, the hotel’s flagship restaurant, where new equipment has been installed to support a more ambitious kitchen programme.

Day-to-day direction remains with Chef de Cuisine Avuyile Fumba, whose focus has been on elevating South Africa’s flame-grilling traditions and regional ingredients into fine-dining territory.

Chef de Cuisine Avuyile Fumba. Image supplied

Adding to this culinary ensemble is Nathan Jacobs, who has joined the team as the executive pastry chef. He has returned to South Africa after four years in the UK and before that served as head pastry chef at The Twelve Apostles in Cape Town and executive pastry chef at The Saxon Hotel Villas and Spa. His artistic confections are expected to complement the savoury offerings, rounding out a formidable culinary team.

Chef Nathan Jacobs. Image supplied

Four Seasons Johannesburg reimaginined

Beyond the kitchen, the Four Seasons Johannesburg is reimagining its entire food and beverage experience.

A cornerstone of this transformation is the hotel's 400-seat ballroom, widely regarded as the finest in Johannesburg.

This grand space is set to become the city's premier venue for large-scale events and showcases. The ballroom's capacity positions the Four Seasons to host everything from intimate corporate gatherings to lavish weddings with unparalleled elegance.

Additionally, the destination lobby, lounge, and bar are being redesigned to create more versatile spaces for dining and socialising, further enhancing the hotel's appeal as a destination for both locals and visitors.

As these changes unfold, the Four Seasons Hotel The Westcliff is poised to offer a dining experience that thoughtfully blends local heritage with international standards.

With Liebenberg overseeing the culinary direction, this Johannesburg institution is set to become a true gastronomic destination, meriting attention from food enthusiasts and luxury lovers across the country and beyond.