Finding the best web hosting in South Africa: 7 tips to get started

Tip 1 – Evaluate your needs

Estimate the number of visitors your site will attract. High-traffic sites require more robust hosting plans.



Determine the amount of storage needed for your website's files, images, and databases. Larger websites with many media files will need more storage.



Assess your team's ability to manage technical tasks. If your team lacks expertise, look for hosting solutions with user-friendly control panels like cPanel or Plesk, which simplify website management.

Tip 2 – Research and compare web hosting providers

Hosting your site with a local provider can potentially reduce latency and improve site speed for local visitors.



Compare the limits on storage and bandwidth to ensure they meet your website's needs.



Explore what the plans include and exclude.



Read reviews from other small business owners to learn about their experiences with the hosting providers.

Tip 3 – Focus on uptime and reliability

Look for providers that offer at least a 99.9% uptime guarantee to ensure your site is accessible to visitors all the time.



Choose providers with state-of-the-art data centre equipped with modern hardware and redundant power supplies.



Check whether they offer regular backups as these are crucial for recovering data in case of hardware failure or cyberattacks.



Look for providers with failover systems, that switch to backup servers during outages.

Tip 4 – Consider scalability

Plan for future growth. Your hosting plan should accommodate increased traffic, additional content, and new features without major disruptions.



Choose a provider that offers flexible plans allowing you to upgrade or downgrade as needed without penalties.

Tip 5 – Evaluate security and data protection

Ensure the provider includes firewalls to protect against unauthorised access and cyberattacks.



Do they offer regular malware scanning? This is essential to detecting and removing malicious software before it causes harm.



Look for providers that offer protection against Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks to keep your site online during attacks.



Do they include SSL Certificates? An SSL ensures the encryption of data exchanged between your website and your visitors’ browsers, safeguarding sensitive information.



Ensure the provider offers regular backups, ideally daily, to safeguard your data.

Tip 6 – Prioritise expert ongoing support

Look for providers that offer reliable support to resolve issues promptly.



Ensure the support team has the technical expertise to assist with server configurations, software installations, and troubleshooting.



Read reviews to see how effectively the support team resolves issues.



Do they offer access to comprehensive tutorials, guides and other self-help tools? These tools can help your team understand and manage the hosting environment better.

Tip 7 – Look at quality and value, not just price

Evaluate the overall value of the hosting plans offered. A slightly higher price may be justified by superior performance, features, and support.



Ensure the hosting plans offer high performance in terms of speed and reliability.



Carefully read the fine print to understand what features are included.

By carefully evaluating factors like uptime, reliability, security, support and reputation, your small business can make an informed decision about which web hosting provider would truly support the growth and success of your website.

Visit Domains.co.za to learn more.



