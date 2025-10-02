Family-friendly salon, Amara & Friends opens in Bryanston

A new chapter in family grooming has arrived with the opening of Amara & Friends in Bryanston – a salon designed to give both kids and parents a space where style meets comfort, play, and care.

Image supplied

Founded by Shela Ledwaba, Amara & Friends was born from a simple but powerful idea: to create a safe, joyful space where children can enjoy their hair appointments while parents take time to care for themselves too.

With a dedicated play area, fun styling stations for kids, and a calm, welcoming environment for adults, Amara & Friends is a salon for the whole family.

“Our vision was to design a place where parents don’t have to choose between looking after themselves or their little ones,” says Ledwaba.

“Here, children can be entertained and celebrated while parents relax and enjoy their own treatments. It’s about making salon time a positive and shared family experience.”

The salon caters to boys and girls of all races and hair types, celebrating individuality and ensuring every child feels welcome. Parents, too, are included in the experience, with tailored services that allow them to enjoy self-care alongside their children.

The salon offers:

Kid-friendly stylists and stations designed with fun, safety, and comfort in mind.



A play area where children can enjoy activities while waiting or after their treatments.



Services for parents, ensuring they too can indulge in quality hair care alongside their children.



Gentle, safe products suitable for young and sensitive hair, as well as premium treatments for adults.

Amara & Friends is set to become the go-to destination where both kids and parents can look and feel their best, together.