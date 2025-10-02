South Africa
Retail Health & Beauty
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

IMC ConferencePendoringBizTrendsBizTrendsTVLoeries Creative WeekOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

A-OSH EXPODentsuRogerwilcoBizcommunity.comHeineken BeveragesDNA Brand ArchitectsVolpesRainbow ChickenCapital LegacyaHead Marketing ServicesProvantageEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Family-friendly salon, Amara & Friends opens in Bryanston

    A new chapter in family grooming has arrived with the opening of Amara & Friends in Bryanston – a salon designed to give both kids and parents a space where style meets comfort, play, and care.
    2 Oct 2025
    2 Oct 2025
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    Founded by Shela Ledwaba, Amara & Friends was born from a simple but powerful idea: to create a safe, joyful space where children can enjoy their hair appointments while parents take time to care for themselves too.

    With a dedicated play area, fun styling stations for kids, and a calm, welcoming environment for adults, Amara & Friends is a salon for the whole family.

    “Our vision was to design a place where parents don’t have to choose between looking after themselves or their little ones,” says Ledwaba.

    “Here, children can be entertained and celebrated while parents relax and enjoy their own treatments. It’s about making salon time a positive and shared family experience.”

    The salon caters to boys and girls of all races and hair types, celebrating individuality and ensuring every child feels welcome. Parents, too, are included in the experience, with tailored services that allow them to enjoy self-care alongside their children.

    The salon offers:

    • Kid-friendly stylists and stations designed with fun, safety, and comfort in mind.
    • A play area where children can enjoy activities while waiting or after their treatments.
    • Services for parents, ensuring they too can indulge in quality hair care alongside their children.
    • Gentle, safe products suitable for young and sensitive hair, as well as premium treatments for adults.

    Amara & Friends is set to become the go-to destination where both kids and parents can look and feel their best, together.

    Share this article
    NextOptions
    TopicsNext
    Top stories
    Marketing & Media
    Expand
    Retail
    Expand
    Finance
    Expand
    ICT
    Expand
    ESG & Sustainability
    Expand
    Education
    Expand
    Entrepreneurship
    Expand

    Latest jobs

    Tips
    Digital Marketing InternCape TownModern Hair & Beauty18 Sep
    More jobs
    Automotive
    Expand
    Agriculture
    Expand
    Construction & Engineering
    Expand
    Property
    Expand
    Legal
    Expand
    Healthcare
    Expand
    Logistics & Transport
    Expand
    HR & Management
    Expand
    Tourism & Travel
    Expand
    Manufacturing
    Expand
    Energy & Mining
    Expand
    Lifestyle
    Expand
    Let's do Biz