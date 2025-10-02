Family-friendly salon, Amara & Friends opens in Bryanston

Top stories
Marketing & Media
Retail
Finance
ICT
ESG & Sustainability
Education
Entrepreneurship
Latest jobs
|Digital Marketing Intern
|Cape Town
|Modern Hair & Beauty
|18 Sep
Founded by Shela Ledwaba, Amara & Friends was born from a simple but powerful idea: to create a safe, joyful space where children can enjoy their hair appointments while parents take time to care for themselves too.
With a dedicated play area, fun styling stations for kids, and a calm, welcoming environment for adults, Amara & Friends is a salon for the whole family.
“Our vision was to design a place where parents don’t have to choose between looking after themselves or their little ones,” says Ledwaba.
“Here, children can be entertained and celebrated while parents relax and enjoy their own treatments. It’s about making salon time a positive and shared family experience.”
The salon caters to boys and girls of all races and hair types, celebrating individuality and ensuring every child feels welcome. Parents, too, are included in the experience, with tailored services that allow them to enjoy self-care alongside their children.
The salon offers:
Amara & Friends is set to become the go-to destination where both kids and parents can look and feel their best, together.
|Digital Marketing Intern
|Cape Town
|Modern Hair & Beauty
|18 Sep