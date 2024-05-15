Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Publicis Groupe AfricaEverlyticYFM 99.2Spark MediaRogerwilcoAfriGISThe CitizenThe Walt Disney Company AfricaOgilvy South AfricaBrand InfluenceNew MediaOFM RadioPrimedia BroadcastingTDMCOLC Through The Line CommunicationsEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Marketing Company news South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

State of the Nation Live Breakfast

State of the Nation Live Breakfast

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Everlytic frees up email marketing capacity for SA businesses

    Issued by Everlytic
    15 May 2024
    15 May 2024
    Everlytic’s Digital Services Team takes the workload off marketers by building and sending effective email campaigns for them.
    Everlytic frees up email marketing capacity for SA businesses

    Digital Services Team lead, Noelene Miakista, explained her team adds much value to marketing campaigns.

    “We act as a force multiplier for our clients, whether it’s by helping them manage their email sends directly, building bespoke email templates for them, or importing large contact lists on their behalf. Basically, we become an extension of their marketing team,” said Miakista.

    Everlytic’s Digital Services Team is a subset of the company’s Client Relationship Management (CRM) department and was brought forth when it became clear clients needed campaign support services.

    Miakista said, “My team works in close collaboration with the CRM team to create a dynamic that honours the client’s requirements while adding the maximum amount of value to the relationship.”

    This assertion is echoed by regional client relationship manager for Cape Town, Andrea Tickner. “These two departments help clients resolve issues, so they can get to the business of communicating effectively,” said Tickner.

    “Everlytic’s combined client support teams are our clients’ greatest cheerleaders towards digital marketing success.”

    Until the end of May 2024, Everlytic has a special offer to help businesses supercharge their digital communication. Sign up for the basic, professional, or advanced package and receive a helping hand from the Digital Services Team for free.

    Contact sales@everlytic.com or reach out to Everlytic’s Digital Services Team today.

    Read more: email marketing, Everlytic
    NextOptions
    Everlytic
    Everlytic is the leading Cloud Marketing Software solution in South Africa. Every day hundreds of top South African and international companies use our software to send millions of messages to their customers and subscribers. With our bulk and transactional email and SMS engines you can manage all of your digital communications from one central hub. Whether it be newsletters and notifications, to statements and system generated messages, Everlytic is the leader in ensuring top delivery rates.

    Related

    Digify Africa opens applications for Digify PRO Online 2024
    Digify AfricaDigify Africa opens applications for Digify PRO Online 2024
    2 May 2024
    Everlytic demystifies new email authentication protocols
    EverlyticEverlytic demystifies new email authentication protocols
    11 Mar 2024
    Everlytic unlocks the secrets of best-performing education emails
    EverlyticEverlytic unlocks the secrets of best-performing education emails
    6 Dec 2023
    New insights for South African Black Friday e&#8209;commerce email campaigns
    EverlyticNew insights for South African Black Friday e‑commerce email campaigns
    20 Oct 2023
    Rocketseed unveils brand refresh to lead in one-to-one email marketing
    RocketseedRocketseed unveils brand refresh to lead in one-to-one email marketing
    26 Sep 2023
    Why email should form a key part of your e-commerce marketing strategy
    TDMCWhy email should form a key part of your e-commerce marketing strategy
    22 Aug 2023
    Everlytic's women leaders leave ladder down for other women to climb
    EverlyticEverlytic's women leaders leave ladder down for other women to climb
    18 Aug 2023
    10 ways to boost sales from your travel emails
    Everlytic10 ways to boost sales from your travel emails
    17 Aug 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz