Everlytic frees up email marketing capacity for SA businesses

Everlytic’s Digital Services Team takes the workload off marketers by building and sending effective email campaigns for them.

Digital Services Team lead, Noelene Miakista, explained her team adds much value to marketing campaigns.

“We act as a force multiplier for our clients, whether it’s by helping them manage their email sends directly, building bespoke email templates for them, or importing large contact lists on their behalf. Basically, we become an extension of their marketing team,” said Miakista.

Everlytic’s Digital Services Team is a subset of the company’s Client Relationship Management (CRM) department and was brought forth when it became clear clients needed campaign support services.

Miakista said, “My team works in close collaboration with the CRM team to create a dynamic that honours the client’s requirements while adding the maximum amount of value to the relationship.”

This assertion is echoed by regional client relationship manager for Cape Town, Andrea Tickner. “These two departments help clients resolve issues, so they can get to the business of communicating effectively,” said Tickner.

“Everlytic’s combined client support teams are our clients’ greatest cheerleaders towards digital marketing success.”

Until the end of May 2024, Everlytic has a special offer to help businesses supercharge their digital communication. Sign up for the basic, professional, or advanced package and receive a helping hand from the Digital Services Team for free.

