Eskom recruits four new executives

Eskom has announced the appointment of four new members of its executive team with three more executive vacancies expected to be filled in the future.

The four appointments are:

Group Executive: Corporate Services – accomplished corporate services executive, Portia Mngomezulu.

Group Executive: Strategy and Sustainability – seasoned strategy executive, Nontokozo Hadebe.

Group Executive: Group Capital – former project director of the Medupi Power Plant Project, Roman Crookes.

Chief Information and Technology Officer – lauded and vastly experienced Chief Information Officer, Len de Villiers.

Eskom Group Chief Executive, Dan Marokane, explained that the power utility recognised that it had to recruit in certain areas in order to become more competitive.

“Eskom recognised that it needed to bring in some new skills at the executive level to guide its teams in the business so it can execute strategic initiatives in a competitive market faster, more efficiently, and in areas which are new to the utility.

“In just five months, we have closed critical positions at Eskom. I have been impressed with the volume and calibre of applicants who were willing to be associated with our brand. Our new executives had a choice of who they could work for. They chose Eskom,” Marokane said.

He emphasised that the power utility was working hard to be ahead of the curve in an evolving energy landscape.

“We must now more than ever remain focused on delivery and changing the way we do things, not how we are structured, to the benefit of our customers who will increasingly have a choice of energy provider as the market reforms take place.

“It is our intention to remain a critical player in South Africa’s evolving future energy market, and we will move at pace to recover lost ground,” Marokane added.