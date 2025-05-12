Enter the 2025 Diners Club SA Winelist Awards

Entries officially opened for the 2025 Diners Club SA Winelist Awards on 12 May 2025. Licensed restaurants throughout South Africa have until 15 July to submit their entries.

Image supplied

The Diners Club Winelist Awards, which have honoured the best wine lists in the country for three decades, have become a benchmark for excellence. Highly regarded by both the restaurant and wine industries, these annual awards inspire and reward food and wine‐serving establishments that consistently aim to improve the standard of the wine lists presented to their patrons.

Each year, restaurants are offered a golden opportunity to showcase their expertly curated wine lists, gain recognition, elevate their restaurants’ prestige, and attract discerning diners.

The panel of judges, a mix of talents and voices in the wine, food, and hospitality industries, aims to give all participating restaurants a fair shot at winning one of the most coveted awards in the industry, ranging from Silver to Gold, Platinum, Diamond, and the premium Icon category.

The Icon Award, introduced in 2018, is presented to restaurants that meet all the requirements of a Diamond List and, in addition, showcase an extensive international wine selection, excellent wines across multiple categories, an impressive reserve or vintage selection, a deep interest in wine curation, and the employment of a full-time sommelier.

These lists possess true international stature and represent the pinnacle of wine presentation. The awards categories and competition requirements align with global market trends and reflect Diners Club’s commitment to service excellence in the hospitality and tourism industries.

The results of the 2025 Diners Club Winelist Awards will be announced in August 2025 and published on the Diners Club website and nationally in the media.

Enter the 2025 Diners Club Winelist Awards.