End of an era: Pravin Gordhan passes away

Pravin Gordhan, the renowned South African politician, anti-apartheid activist, and public servant, has passed away. He was surrounded by his family and closest friends in hospital.

Source: Pixabay.

He was 75 years old.

Gordhan’s passing marks the end of an era for South Africa. He was a man of conviction, whose dedication to the principles of justice, equality, and good governance never wavered, even in the face of personal attacks and political pressure.

His passing marks the end of a storied career, characterised by unwavering dedication to public service, reforming government institutions, and combating corruption.

Early life and activism

Born on April 12, 1949, in Durban, Gordhan grew up under the shadow of apartheid. He attended Sastri College, an institution that served the Indian South African community during the oppressive apartheid regime. It was here that his early education shaped his views on justice and fairness, principles that would guide him throughout his life.

His tertiary education took him to the University of Durban-Westville (now part of the University of KwaZulu-Natal), where he studied pharmacy and qualified as a pharmacist in the early 1970s.

While pursuing his degree, Gordhan became increasingly involved in the anti-apartheid movement, joining both the African National Congress (ANC) and the South African Communist Party (SACP). His leadership in the United Democratic Front (UDF) further demonstrated his commitment to ending the brutal regime of apartheid and creating a more just and equal society.

Though his professional background was in healthcare, Gordhan’s true calling lay in politics and governance, a field in which he would eventually become a towering figure.

Political career and public service

After the fall of apartheid in 1994, Gordhan took up a key role in rebuilding South Africa’s public institutions, bringing his experience as an activist into government. One of his most notable contributions came when he was appointed as the Commissioner of the South African Revenue Service (Sars) in 1999.

In this role, Gordhan transformed Sars from a struggling institution into a model of efficiency and professionalism.

Under his leadership, the agency became more transparent and effective in collecting revenue, which was critical in funding the government’s post-apartheid reconstruction and development efforts.

His tenure at Sars lasted until 2009, and he is widely credited with raising compliance levels and reshaping the tax system to better serve the needs of South Africa's diverse population.

Finance minister: A steady hand in uncertain times

Gordhan's reputation for competence and his principled stance on governance saw him appointed as Minister of Finance twice, first from 2009 to 2014 and then again from 2015 to 2017.

His two stints in the position were marked by a focus on fiscal discipline, curbing public debt, and ensuring South Africa's economic stability during volatile global and local conditions.

During his first term, Gordhan successfully managed South Africa's recovery from the global financial crisis of 2008, steering the economy toward stability. His work laid the groundwork for sustainable growth, and his careful management of public funds earned him widespread respect within government and financial markets.

Gordhan’s return to the Finance Ministry in 2015 came at a critical time for South Africa. The controversial firing of his predecessor, Nhlanhla Nene, by then-President Jacob Zuma had sent shockwaves through the markets and led to a crisis of confidence in South Africa’s economic governance. Gordhan's reappointment helped restore stability and brought renewed faith in the country’s fiscal management.

However, his tenure was not without challenges.

Gordhan clashed repeatedly with factions within the ANC aligned with Zuma, particularly those associated with state capture and corruption. His firm stance against these elements ultimately led to his removal in 2017, but not before he had cemented his reputation as a fierce advocate for clean governance.

Minister of Public Enterprises: The fight to save South Africa’s SOEs

In 2018, under the presidency of Cyril Ramaphosa, Gordhan was appointed Minister of Public Enterprises, a position he held until his death. This portfolio placed him at the helm of some of South Africa’s most troubled state-owned enterprises (SOEs), including Eskom and South African Airways (SAA).

Gordhan worked tirelessly to reform these critical institutions, many of which were plagued by mismanagement and corruption during the years of state capture. His efforts to stabilise and reform Eskom, in particular, were critical to addressing South Africa's ongoing energy crisis.

A legacy of integrity

Throughout his career, Gordhan was a symbol of moral leadership in South Africa. His tireless fight against corruption and state capture, particularly during Jacob Zuma’s presidency, endeared him to many as a principled leader willing to sacrifice personal and political comfort for the greater good of the country.

Gordhan’s work at Sars, as Minister of Finance, and as Minister of Public Enterprises touched the lives of millions of South Africans. His efforts contributed to the economic stability of the nation, and his fight against corruption helped shine a light on the need for ethical governance.

Pravin Gordhan is survived by his wife Vanitha Gordhan, and his two children. He was a proud family man and cherished his role as a father and grandfather, drawing strength and support from his family throughout his challenging career in politics.

He will be remembered as one of South Africa’s great reformers—a steady hand in uncertain times.