Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

PendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

GEOTERRA ImageEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Property News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Dubai Internet City highlights collaborative innovation for global AI transformation

    3 Jun 2024
    3 Jun 2024
    Dubai Internet City reinforced the profound significance of collaboration to nurture impactful innovation that harnesses emerging technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) as the region’s leading technology hub spotlighted entrepreneurial successes from its ecosystem at GITEX Africa, held in Morocco from Wednesday, 29 May to Friday, 31 May.
    Source: GITEX Africa. Dubai Internet City spotlights power of collaborative innovation to accelerate global AI-led tech transformation.
    Source: GITEX Africa. Dubai Internet City spotlights power of collaborative innovation to accelerate global AI-led tech transformation.

    Part of TECOM Group PJSC, a champion of business excellence pivotal to Dubai’s economic growth and diversification, Dubai Internet City has led the region’s digital transformation for 25 years by uniting more than 3,500 industry leaders, such as Google, Microsoft, Visa, and MasterCard, to deliver globally impactful innovation.

    Dubai Internet City’s legacy highlights how co-creation can help to unlock AI-enabled economic growth – led by industry champions and supported by strategic visions such as Dubai Economic Agenda ‘D33’ and the newly launched Dubai Universal Blueprint for AI (DUB.AI) – and deliver lasting value for future generations around the world.

    “A diverse range of accelerators and enablers must collaboratively build pathways to harness the promise of AI and ensure its benefits deliver globally impactful innovation,” said Ammar Al Malik, executive vice president of commercial at TECOM Group, on behalf of Dubai Internet City.

    “As the cradle of digital transformation in the region and home to the world’s leading early AI adopters, Dubai Internet City is uniquely positioned to catalyse this journey.

    “Inspired by the long-term vision of Dubai Economic Agenda ‘D33’ and DUB.AI, our vibrant and inclusive ecosystem embraces global expertise to further drive innovation and economic development for the good of all.

    "We aim to reinforce the significance of collaboration between stakeholders across the value chain, including policymakers, tech corporations, and start-ups as we spotlight the best and brightest talent from our ecosystem at GITEX Africa.”

    Start-up showcase

    Dubai Internet City has united more than 29,000 professionals and entrepreneurs who work, connect, and innovate within its ecosystem, home to global tech brands including Fortune 500s and corporations like Google, 3M, and Microsoft, in addition to start-ups and innovators from across the world.

    This includes African-backed companies such as the Sudanese-owned Neulink, a platform to streamline, simplify, and automate tasks for pharmacists and the mobile-based door-to-door valet trash service We4Recycle. Dubai Internet City is also home to Egypt’s Nile.com and South Africa-founded TravelStart.

    Image by Katja Hamilton. Over 41,000 visitors attend the annual Arabian Travel Market in Dubai
    Dubai bounces back: Arabian Travel Market spotlights surging visitor numbers

      8 May 2024

    As ‘Business Acceleration Partner’ of GITEX Africa, Dubai Internet City offered networking and educational opportunities led by success stories from its ecosystem, including all-in-one messaging platform Grambell; AI-powered customer experience management platform Sprinklr, which launched its offices at Dubai Internet City on the side-lines of GITEX Global 2023 in October; sustainable innovation specialist Abcurr Entrepreneurial Institute; and AI-powered digital twin enabler Twyn.

    Dubai Internet City’s participation in GITEX Africa followed its successful participation as Innovation Partner of GITEX Global in October 2023, during which the destination announced landmark developments including the addition of international industry giants Endava, Yango, and Sprinklr to its repertoire of customers, as well as strategic partnerships with German Entrepreneurship GmbH, Korea’s National IT Industry Promotion Agency (NIPA), and Polish Investment and Trade Agency (PAIH) to empower global entrepreneurs seeking to live, work, and invest in Dubai.

    Dubai Internet City has accelerated the regional digital transformation drive for 25 years and is part of TECOM Group’s portfolio of business districts, which also includes Dubai Media City, Dubai Studio City, Dubai Production City, Dubai Knowledge Park, Dubai International Academic City, Dubai Science Park, Dubai Industrial City, Dubai Outsource City, and Dubai Design District (d3).

    Read more: Google, Microsoft, Mastercard, Visa
    NextOptions

    Source: African Press Organisation

    APO is the sole press release wire in Africa, and the global leader in media relations related to Africa. With headquarters in Dakar, Senegal, APO owns a media database of over 150,000 contacts and the main Africa-related news online community.

    Go to: www.bizcommunity.com/PressOffice.aspx?cn=apogroup

    Related

    Source: © 123rf Google AI is reshaping the digital advertising ecosystem. Why now? asks Geoff Cohen, partner - DY/DX
    Google's generative AI search is another nail in the content coffin
     10 minutes
    Here is what happens when you partner with MyBroadband
    Broad MediaHere is what happens when you partner with MyBroadband
    28 May 2024
    The fate of online news media hangs in the balance in the OpenAI vs Google fight for AI dominance. Source: Negative Space/Pexels
    OpenAI inks News Corp deal, Google threatens to cut news funding
     23 May 2024
    Microsoft unveiled its new Surface Pro and Surface Laptop which both run on Qualcomm Snapdragon X processors.
    Microsoft unveils Copilot+ PCs, sends Qualcomm stock through the roof
     20 May 2024
    Source: The Heart of Europe. Floating villas and artificial island living are among the top sought after emerging experiences travellers are longing for.
    Mastercard: Top 5 emerging trends at Arabian Travel Market 2024
     17 May 2024
    The age of generative AI increases energy and water usage with a negative effect on climate goals.
    Microsoft's climate goals challenged by generative AI investment
     15 May 2024
    Google Hustle Academy is back for 2024
    Google boosts African SMEs with AI-powered Hustle Academy
    15 May 2024
    Sundar Pichai, CEO, Google and Alphabet onstage at Google I/O
    Google uses AI to move Search posts for web publishers
     15 May 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz