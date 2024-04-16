Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Simply Financial ServicesAICPA & CIMASAICASA SharesEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Markets & Investment News South Africa

#AfricaMonth

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

Gerry Navari says the ANC will get better if they get a majority

Gerry Navari says the ANC will get better if they get a majority

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Dubai bounces back: Arabian Travel Market spotlights surging visitor numbers

    Katja HamiltonBy Katja Hamilton
    8 May 2024
    8 May 2024
    Dubai's swift recovery after floods has ensured a successful Arabian Travel Market with over 41,000 visitors.
    Image by Katja Hamilton. Over 41,000 visitors attend the annual Arabian Travel Market in Dubai
    Image by Katja Hamilton. Over 41,000 visitors attend the annual Arabian Travel Market in Dubai

    Despite the recent floods which wreaked havoc on Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) three weeks ago, the city's stellar mop-up operations have ensured the esteemed Arabian Travel Market (ATM) was ready to welcome its more than 41,000 visitors.

    The city's streets are open to traffic and its bustling trade is in full swing as over 2,300 exhibitors and representatives from more than 165 countries are present at the expo under the theme Empowering Innovation: Transforming Travel Through Entrepreneurship.

    To officially mark the opening of the four-day gathering, UAE Minister of Economy, HE Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri addressed those present at the Global Stage emphasising the goal of transforming The Gulf Cooperation Council's (GCC) tourism industry into a hub of innovative growth and sustainable success.

    Image by Katja Hamilton. The Global Stage at the Arabian Travel Market in Dubai
    Image by Katja Hamilton. The Global Stage at the Arabian Travel Market in Dubai

    This, he said, would build on the remarkable resurgence of the region's tourism sector, which is seeing airports and hotels experiencing unprecedented traffic and growth in the region's post Covid-19 recovery phase.

    He highlighted plans for a unified GCC tourist visa and Emirates' expansions, including partnerships and new A350 destinations.

    GCC tourism visa revolution

    The minister explained the GCC's decision to green-light a unified tourist visa for all six countries, set to roll out at year's end. This landmark decision is poised to revolutionise travel logistics, making it more convenient and affordable for tourists to explore the region's diverse offerings.

    He also explained that introducing this visa aligns with the GCC's vision to enhance tourism activity and generate employment opportunities within the industry. It is a strategic move aimed at boosting tourism revenues and contributing significantly to the GDP of GCC economies.

    Image by Katja Hamilton. Emirates made public its first set of destinations to be served by its new A350 aircraft entering service in September 2024 at the Arabian Travel Market is underway this week in
    Image by Katja Hamilton. Emirates made public its first set of destinations to be served by its new A350 aircraft entering service in September 2024 at the Arabian Travel Market is underway this week in

    Emirates' strategic partnerships

    Yet another highlight on the first day of ATM was the official visit of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, chairman and chief executive of Emirates Airline and Group.

    His visit saw him signing memorandums of understanding on Monday with Tourism Malaysia, Turkiye Tourism Promotion, and Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce, committed to attracting travellers to their more than 140 destinations.

    Additionally, Emirates announced its partnership with the China Cultural Centre in the UAE to boost inbound traffic to China from the airline's extensive global network.

    Emirates also made public its first set of destinations to be served by its new A350 aircraft entering service in September 2024.

    With 10 A350s expected to join the fleet by 31 March 2025, the airline plans to deploy its latest aircraft type to nine destinations in the coming months. This expansion is set to serve short to medium-haul cities in the Emirates network, with Bahrain as its inaugural destination.

    Other destinations include Kuwait, Muscat, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Colombo, Lyon, Bologna and Edinburgh.

    "We are embarking on a voyage to fortify the GCC not just as a collection of destinations but a singular, dynamic hub for all travellers,"
    the minister concluded.

    Read more: travel, tourism, Emirates, Gulf Cooperation Council, Arabian Travel Market, Katja Hamilton
    NextOptions

    About Katja Hamilton

    Katja is the Finance, Property and Healthcare Editor at Bizcommunity.

      Related

      Africa Month: Emirates - transforming travel and fostering connections in southern Africa
      Africa Month: Emirates - transforming travel and fostering connections in southern Africa
       3 May 2024
      Ampersand's e-mobility powers up conservation efforts in Akagera National Park
      Ampersand's e-mobility powers up conservation efforts in Akagera National Park
      29 Apr 2024
      Source:
      SA Post Office: Union deal halts layoffs at the 11th hour
       24 Apr 2024
      Source: Supplied
      ATM 2024 to explore transformative innovation, entrepreneurship in global travel
      23 Apr 2024
      2024 WTMA Responsible Tourism Awards recognise and honour sustainability leaders
      2024 WTMA Responsible Tourism Awards recognise and honour sustainability leaders
      18 Apr 2024
      Radisson arrives in Cape Town with Foreshore debut
      Radisson arrives in Cape Town with Foreshore debut
      18 Apr 2024
      Rooibos infuses SA wellness tourism with natural goodness
      Rooibos infuses SA wellness tourism with natural goodness
      17 Apr 2024
      #WTMA24: Celebrating 10 years of industry growth and collaboration
      #WTMA24: Celebrating 10 years of industry growth and collaboration
       16 Apr 2024
      More industry news

      Next
      Let's do Biz