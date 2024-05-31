Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Capital LegacyEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Land & Property Law News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Legal considerations when buying and selling property at auction

    By Lauren Theron
    31 May 2024
    31 May 2024
    Auctions are rapidly becoming a popular method to buy and sell immovable property in South Africa. This method has been historically used by financial institutions to assist owners of immovable property to sell when their current bond has fallen into arrears and the financial institutions are unable to recover these funds from the current bond holder.
    Image source: Susan Richey-Schmitz –
    Image source: Susan Richey-Schmitz – 123RF.com

    In the prevailing market conditions, there is an upward trend for owners of residential and commercial property to make use of auctions to speed up the process of finding a suitable purchaser, alleviate additional costs when selling their immovable property and maximising their purchase price.

    The purchaser takes full responsibility to acquaint themselves with the property, and the inventory of the property, prior to bidding at the auction. All properties are sold voetstoots and the seller would not be legally responsible for fixing issues raised by the purchaser.

    The different type of auctions are as follows:

    • Voluntary auctions – where a seller has freely decided to put property on auction, hoping to play purchasers against one another. This type of auction usually favour’s the seller rather than the purchaser;
    • Bank auctions – where a bond holder has fallen behind on repayments but has been given the option to sell at auction, writing off any shortfall. This type of auction favours the purchaser, as it is arranged by the bank, the property is normally sold at a reduced price and the rates and taxes are normally for the seller’s expense;
    • Sheriff auctions – where a bond holder has been unable to continue with the monthly bond repayments and there is no prospect of these funds being recovered. The financial institution applies to the court to auction the property. This type of auction favours the purchaser as they can often purchase the property at a significant discount;
    • Property in possession auctions – when the bank buys a property back at a sale in execution and incurs all the costs involved. When they sell it on inclusive of all costs, it is a property in possession.

    Source: Supplied. Deceased estates such as this one represent a favourable investment opportunity.
    Purchasing property via a deceased estate auction

      30 Aug 2023

    If you are contemplating the purchase of a residential or commercial property on auction, the following would be deemed benefits of going through an auction:

    • The seller is fully invested in selling the property;
    • The seller is contractually obligated to transfer the property to the highest bidder;
    • Property bought at auctions eliminate lengthy negotiation periods;
    • There is less competition when buying at auction;
    • You can secure a decent price for the property.

    The consequences of buying property at auction are as follows:

    • You have limited time to view the property and inspect it for issues;
    • Auctioneers can pit purchasers against one another to try and get a better price for the seller;
    • The purchaser is responsible for outstanding rates and/or levies, which makes it critical for the purchaser to review the accounts to confirm if they are in arrears;
    • The purchaser is normally responsible for the eviction of any existing occupants;
    • You must be able to pay all the fees over in a prescribed amount of time or you will forfeit the sale.

    Read more: auction, property auction
    NextOptions

    About Lauren Theron

    Lauren Theron is an Associate Attorney and Conveyancer at Garlicke and Bousfield Inc

    Related

    Source: Supplied.
    World-class medical cannabis company in Lesotho for sale
    8 Nov 2023
    Image source: Jean Vaillancourt –
    Can a sectional title scheme be cancelled?
     5 Oct 2023
    Source: Supplied. Deceased estates such as this one represent a favourable investment opportunity.
    Purchasing property via a deceased estate auction
     30 Aug 2023
    Image source: belchonock –
    Actress Terry Pheto's house linked to Lotteries Commission corruption to be auctioned
    2 Mar 2023
    Source: ©delcreations
    History, heritage & legacy assets in the spotlight
    27 Oct 2021
    Buying property on auction? Here's what you need to know
    Buying property on auction? Here's what you need to know
    17 Sep 2020
    'Recession-resistant' retail centres go under the hammer
    'Recession-resistant' retail centres go under the hammer
    1 Sep 2020
    Do's and don'ts when bidding for property on auction online
    Do's and don'ts when bidding for property on auction online
     17 Feb 2020
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz