Marketing & Media Section
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekBizTrendsIAB Bookmarks AwardsIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsMore Sections..

In the news

Primedia BroadcastingTractor OutdoorMann MadeWetpaint AdvertisingOgilvy South AfricaDomains.co.zaHOT 102.7FMMatte BLKAFDAWavemakerAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingBroad MediaRed Ribbon CommunicationsEbony+IvoryBrave GroupEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Marketing & Media Company news South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Digital Marketing Conference: Marketers gather in Cape Town to master online marketing strategies

    Issued by Cadek Media
    7 Nov 2024
    7 Nov 2024
    The highly anticipated Digital Marketing Conference will take place at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) on 20 and 21 November 2024, bringing together industry leaders, digital innovators, and marketing professionals for two days of insightful discussions, learning, networking, and cutting-edge presentations.
    Digital Marketing Conference: Marketers gather in Cape Town to master online marketing strategies

    The event is set to feature an impressive lineup of keynote speakers, including renowned experts from leading digital agencies, who will share the latest trends and best practices in digital marketing. Topics covered will range from AI-driven marketing strategies, social media engagement, and data analytics, to content creation, influencer marketing, and brand building in a fast-evolving digital landscape.

    With many marketing professionals from leading brands attending, the conference offers an unparalleled opportunity to network with like-minded professionals, discover the latest digital tools, and gain actionable insights that can be applied to drive marketing success. Attendees will most certainly enhance their skills in digital marketing, modern advertising, SEO, AI and campaign optimisation.

    Registration for the Digital Marketing Conference is now open. Secure your spot to stay ahead of the curve in the ever-changing world of digital marketing.

    For more information or to register, please visit www.digitalconference.co.za or call the organiser, Cadek Media on 021 854 4700.

    Other highlights at the event include the launch of the Marketing Club and the reveal of the findings of the second State of Digital Marketing in South Africa survey. Complete the survey at https://t.ly/rywFl and get an additional discount on your conference ticket.

    Media contact: Chris de Klerk
    Owner – Cadek Media
    Email: az.oc.kedac@ofni
    Phone: +27 (0) 21 884 4700

    About the Digital Marketing Conference: The Digital Marketing Conference is an annual conference produced by CADEK Media. The conference brings together bright marketing minds across industries to explore the latest innovations and strategies shaping the future of digital marketing. Held at the CTICC in Cape Town, this premier conference provides a platform for professionals to connect, learn, and grow in the ever-evolving digital marketing landscape. See www.digitalconference.co.za for more information.

    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz