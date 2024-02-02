Industries

    Issued by Dentsu
    2 Feb 2024
    2 Feb 2024
    Dentsu Creative (DC), a leading global creative agency, proudly announces its recent success in securing the Unilever OMO Future Markets category account in the sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) region, marking a significant milestone in the agency's continued growth and strategic partnerships. The collaboration with the Unilever OMO Future Market Category team reflects the culmination of an extensive and competitive selection process, where DC has been selected as the lead advertising and creative partner.
    Dentsu Creative celebrates major milestone with Unilever OMO Future Markets category

    "The Omo future markets team believe that we have found a partner that is just as committed to pushing the boundaries of creative effectiveness as we are. We aspire to make Omo a brand that resonates equally with young and older consumers across the continent. We will make the brand unmissable in culture. We believe there is no better partner on this journey of growth than Dentsu,” said marketing director, Elizabeth Mokwena

    Dentsu Creative’s chief creative officer, Nkanyezi Masango said: “OMO is an iconic brand that transcends cultural boundaries. We are thrilled to partner with the Unilever team and collectively build on OMO’s category-breaking legacy”.

    Dentsu South Africa’s chief executive officer, Roxana Ravjee commented: "We are thrilled and honoured to have the opportunity to collaborate with the Unilever Team. This partnership underscores our commitment to delivering innovative creativity and strategic solutions to uniquely African problems. We look forward to creating campaigns that not only resonate with consumers but also drive meaningful progress and contribute to the continued success of Unilever and OMO."

    Dentsu Creative’s success in securing the Unilever OMO Future Markets category account is because of their strategic vision, unparalleled creative excellence, and a deep understanding of consumer behaviour and the SSA region. The agency's bold and innovative campaigns combined with their commitment to delivering impactful storytelling align seamlessly with Unilever Homecare's brand values and objectives.

