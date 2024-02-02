Industries

    Issued by Brandfundi
    2 Feb 2024
    2 Feb 2024
    Brandfundi, a leading boutique communications agency, has been honoured as the Boutique Brand Communications Agency of the Year – South Africa in the MEA Business Awards 2023. This prestigious recognition highlights the agency's dedication and innovation in brand communications.
    Brandfundi named Boutique Brand Communications Agency of the Year _ South Africa in MEA Business Awards 2023

    The MEA Business Awards, organised by MEA Markets, celebrate outstanding businesses in the Middle East and Africa. Brandfundi's achievement reflects its commitment to delivering top brand communication services and unwavering dedication to client success. The awards recognise excellence, innovation, and exceptional leadership across diverse industries.

    Michelle Cavé, founder and MD at Brandfundi, expressed delight at the award, emphasising their commitment to providing innovative brand communication solutions.

    The judging panel and research team at MEA Markets meticulously evaluated all nominees, taking into account factors such as business performance, longevity, diversification, growth, and significant innovations. MEA Markets, with a global readership of over 80,000, has been honouring exceptional businesses and individuals since 2017.

    Brandfundi
    Brandfundi is a boutique brand communications agency, specialising in Public Relations and Marketing. We exist to provide expert brand communications services to companies in the B2B space, helping to build, repair and/or protect brand reputations with integrity and professionalism.
