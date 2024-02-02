Brandfundi named Boutique Brand Communications Agency of the Year _ South Africa in MEA Business Awards 2023

Brandfundi, a leading boutique communications agency, has been honoured as the Boutique Brand Communications Agency of the Year – South Africa in the MEA Business Awards 2023. This prestigious recognition highlights the agency's dedication and innovation in brand communications.

The MEA Business Awards, organised by MEA Markets, celebrate outstanding businesses in the Middle East and Africa. Brandfundi's achievement reflects its commitment to delivering top brand communication services and unwavering dedication to client success. The awards recognise excellence, innovation, and exceptional leadership across diverse industries.

Michelle Cavé, founder and MD at Brandfundi, expressed delight at the award, emphasising their commitment to providing innovative brand communication solutions.

The judging panel and research team at MEA Markets meticulously evaluated all nominees, taking into account factors such as business performance, longevity, diversification, growth, and significant innovations. MEA Markets, with a global readership of over 80,000, has been honouring exceptional businesses and individuals since 2017.