Covid-19 SRD grant amendments open for public comment

The Minister of Social Development, Sisisi Tolashe, has invited the public and interested parties to comment on amendments to the regulations relating to the Covid-19 Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant.

In a statement, the Department of Social Development said the current iteration of the Covid-19 SRD grant ends on 31 March 2026.

During the State of the Nation Address (Sona) last week, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the provision will be extended for 12 months from 1 April 2026 to 31 March 2027.

Following the official pronouncement of the extension, the minister is required to operationalise the extension through publication of the amendments to the Covid-19 SRD regulations in the Government Gazette before 31 March 2026.

“The aim of these amendments is to regularise the 12-month extension of the provision from 1 April 2026 to 31 March 2027.

"This means the monthly amount of the R370 of the provision will be paid to successful applicants from the period 1 April 2026 until March 2027,” the department said.

Written comments on the draft amendments to the regulations must be submitted within 21 days from the date of publication, which is 11 February 2026.

Comments may be forwarded to Dr Maureen Mogotsi, Chief Director: Social Assistance, at the following addresses:

Private Bag X901 Pretoria 0001 The Department of Social Development

Chief Directorate: Social Assistance

134 Pretorius Street

HSRC Building

Pretoria

0001

Alternatively, written comments may be submitted by email to az.vog.dsd@SGERAS.

A copy of the gazette can also be accessed online for free at www.gpwonline.co.za.