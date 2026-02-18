South Africa
ESG Health & Social Welfare
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsCannes LionsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

CANSAMontgomery Group AfricaTopco MediaJoe PublicTrialogueKantarOnPoint PRThe Greater Tygerberg PartnershipThe Publicity WorkshopFoodForward SAAlgoa FMEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Covid-19 SRD grant amendments open for public comment

    The Minister of Social Development, Sisisi Tolashe, has invited the public and interested parties to comment on amendments to the regulations relating to the Covid-19 Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant.
    18 Feb 2026
    18 Feb 2026
    Image credit:
    Image credit: Wirestock on Freepik

    In a statement, the Department of Social Development said the current iteration of the Covid-19 SRD grant ends on 31 March 2026.

    During the State of the Nation Address (Sona) last week, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the provision will be extended for 12 months from 1 April 2026 to 31 March 2027.

    Following the official pronouncement of the extension, the minister is required to operationalise the extension through publication of the amendments to the Covid-19 SRD regulations in the Government Gazette before 31 March 2026.

    “The aim of these amendments is to regularise the 12-month extension of the provision from 1 April 2026 to 31 March 2027.

    "This means the monthly amount of the R370 of the provision will be paid to successful applicants from the period 1 April 2026 until March 2027,” the department said.

    Written comments on the draft amendments to the regulations must be submitted within 21 days from the date of publication, which is 11 February 2026.

    Comments may be forwarded to Dr Maureen Mogotsi, Chief Director: Social Assistance, at the following addresses:

    • The Department of Social Development
      Private Bag X901
      Pretoria
      0001

    • The Department of Social Development
      Chief Directorate: Social Assistance
      134 Pretorius Street
      HSRC Building
      Pretoria
      0001

    Alternatively, written comments may be submitted by email to az.vog.dsd@SGERAS.

    A copy of the gazette can also be accessed online for free at www.gpwonline.co.za.

    Read more: Department of Social Development, Government Gazette, SONA, State of the Nation Address, social grant, President Cyril Ramaphosa, Covid-19 SRD grant, Sisisi Tolashe, social assistance, Covid-19 Social Relief of Distress grant, DSD
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Source: SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz