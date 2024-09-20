Lifestyle Events
    News Lifestyle Events

    Corona Sunsets Festival World Tour returns to Cape Town for 2-day experience

    20 Sep 2024
    20 Sep 2024
    Originally set for earlier this year, the festival was postponed due to severe winter weather. Now, it’s back, and it promises to deliver an unforgettable experience on 2-3 November, 2024.
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    On 2 November, festivalgoers will be able to experience the best of global electronic dance music and outdoor lifestyle activities at The Glen Country Club on Cape Town’s famed Clifton coastline.

    Festivalgoers can expect to enter the festival grounds past a new sculpture to be unveiled by internationally renowned, South African sculptor, Daniel Popper.

    Especially commissioned by Corona for the Corona Sunsets Festival World Tour, Popper is celebrated for his massive public sculptures that evokes a sense of harmony and unity between humanity and the natural world.

    The music line-up for the Corona Sunsets Festival World Tour has also been announced with South African stars the Scorpion Kings, Sun-El Musician and Bongeziwe Mabandla, and international artists MoBlack, Nightmares on Wax and Tsha, headlining the festival.

    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    Corona Unwind, meanwhile, will take place in Camps Bay the following day, on 3 November, offering guests a comprehensive, day-long programme designed to rejuvenate body, mind and spirit.

    Building on the magic of the Corona Sunsets Festival World Tour, the Corona Sunsets Unwind experience is a new innovative event. It will take place at The Lawns in Camps Bay on 3 November.

    Offering guests a profound opportunity to fully immerse themselves in nature, detach from external distractions, and reconnect with their inner selves, a full-day programme of activities includes yoga, silent disco, cold plunge, farm-to-table lunch and a sound journey.

    For more, go to corona.howler.co.za

