Cape Town crowned best long-haul city break for Brits in 2025

Cape Town has been named the 'Best Long-Haul City Break in the World' for Brits. In a Which? survey of over 1,500 British travellers, the city topped the rankings for experiences in destinations outside Europe.

Nearly 2,500 destinations were rated across categories such as food, accommodation, cultural attractions, shopping, ease of travel, crowds, and value for money.

Rory Boland, editor of Which? Travel said: "Some cities are one-trick ponies, but the standout destinations in this year’s survey have it all – each offering unique cultural sights, top-class food and drink, and even sublime scenery.” And Cape Town, with its breathtaking landscapes and vibrant city life, proved it’s got the whole package.

This latest accolade builds on Cape Town's recent recognition as Time Out's Best City in the World, solidifying its position as not just a top destination, but the place to be in 2025.

According to the ranking, Cape Town stands out for its stunning natural beauty, great food and wine, and excellent value for money. Whether you’re sipping sundowners on Signal Hill, enjoying fresh fish and chips in Hout Bay, or exploring the lively nightlife, Cape Town offers world-class experiences without the high price tag of other top global destinations.

One British traveller shared: “Cape Town is probably the world holiday destination where your pound will go furthest.”

A city full of picture-perfect moments

Enver Duminy, CEO of Cape Town Tourism, said: “Cape Town isn’t just a place – it’s a living, breathing masterpiece of art, culture, and heritage.

"Here’s the secret we Capetonians have been quietly enjoying (but we're ready to let you in on it): Our art scene? It’s not just good; it’s world-class, and we’ve got galleries and street art that’ll make your Instagram explode.

"And as for our history? Let’s just say Cape Town’s past isn’t something you read in a guidebook – it’s an experience you feel the moment you walk through our streets. But hey, the only way to get it is to come see for yourself. We’ve been keeping the secret long enough!”

Driving economic growth and job creation

James Vos, Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Growth, emphasised how Cape Town’s recognition as a global leader in travel isn’t just about tourism – it’s a vital driver for economic and job growth.

“What makes Cape Town so special is that it’s not just a place to visit – it’s a place to experience. One minute, you’re hiking up Lion’s Head; the next, you’re sipping award-winning wine in Durbanville; and by evening, you’re enjoying fresh seafood with an ocean view.

"The best part? It contributes directly to our local economy, creating thousands of jobs and stimulating growth. You can do it all and still have room in your pocket for more!”