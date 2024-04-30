Calling women entrepreneurs! Pitch your business at the EmpowHER Entrepreneur Development Series 2024

Topco Media is proud to announce that Standard Bank will continue its partnership as the headline sponsor for Top Women. This partnership underscores Standard Bank's ongoing dedication to support the growth and development of female entrepreneurs and business leaders across South Africa.

The EmpowHER Entrepreneur Development Series, organised by Topco Media, is a flagship initiative aimed at fostering entrepreneurship and facilitating access to valuable networks for women in business. The series comprises a three-part live event, along with virtual skills and training masterclasses, designed to equip participants with the tools and knowledge needed to thrive in today's competitive business landscape.

Scheduled to take place across three provinces, the EmpowHER Entrepreneur Development Series will kick off in Cape Town on 23 May, followed by events in Gauteng on 25 July and KwaZulu-Natal on 12 September. Applications for participation are now open, offering entrepreneurs the opportunity to pitch their business ideas and connect with industry leaders.

Ralf Fletcher, CEO of Topco Media, expressed “We want to recognise the massive contribution women make to business and society, through their unwavering support and kindness of people and communities while serving their employees and customers.

This story couldn’t be told better than through our leader, mentor and inspiration, Haley Fletcher, director of Topco Media and Standard Bank Top Women, who recently passed away. Her legacy lives on through our brand values and narrative of empowering business women and entrepreneurs in Africa.”

As headline sponsor, Standard Bank reaffirms its commitment to driving meaningful change in the entrepreneurial ecosystem. “In reaffirming our headline sponsorship for Top Women 2024, Standard Bank continues its steadfast commitment to empowering female entrepreneurs across South Africa. We are keen to build on the burgeoning success of last year’s events, which celebrated the resilience and innovation of women in business. When women succeed in business, they redefine what’s possible.” adds Italia Mabula, Head: Brand & Marketing, Business & Commercial Banking at Standard Bank.

Calling all entrepreneurs interested in participating in the EmpowHER Development Series!

Successful applicants will have the opportunity to pitch their business models to a panel of industry thought leaders, with the chance to win a cash prize and gain exposure at the annual Standard Bank Top Women Awards in December 2024.

Entrepreneurs can click on the relevant application link below for the city closest to them:

Cape Town (23 May 2024): Application deadline - Friday, 3 May 2024. Click here to apply.



Application deadline - Friday, 3 May 2024. Click here to apply. Gauteng (25 July 2024): Application deadline - Friday, 5 July 2024. Click here to apply.



Application deadline - Friday, 5 July 2024. Click here to apply. KwaZulu-Natal (12 September 2024): Application deadline - Friday, 23 August 2024. Click here to apply.

Call for regional sponsors and partners

In addition to announcing the partnership continuation, the EmpowHER Entrepreneur Development Series invites potential sponsors and partners to support the initiative. Opportunities include speaking slots and regional sponsorships for goodie bags, host city and showcase partners, and post-event activities such as cocktail functions.

For further information about the EmpowHER Entrepreneur Development Series and sponsorship opportunities, please email our head of brand, az.oc.ocpot@ehselihc.obmaawt.

