BET Software brings in fresh graduates

BET Software is proud to announce the addition of a talented group of thirty-five graduate trainees to its team – the company’s biggest intake of graduates yet. This is part of BET Software’s commitment to nurturing young talent and fostering professional growth.

BET Software’s new graduates will work alongside experienced professionals, gain industry-specific knowledge, and develop essential skills to kick-start their careers

The BET Software Graduate Programme is designed to provide recent graduates from tertiary institutions around the country, with valuable hands-on experience, mentorship, and training across various departments.

“We are excited to welcome our new graduate trainees. As they embark on this journey with us, we are committed to providing them with the support and guidance they need to thrive in their roles and make meaningful contributions to BET Software,” says Michael Collins, general manager at BET Software.

The company also employed its 2023 cohort of graduate trainees permanently.

“At BET Software, we recognise the importance of diversity, inclusion, and equal opportunity. Our intake of previous graduate trainees who are now permanent, reflects our commitment to building a diverse workforce that embraces different perspectives and experiences,” Collins added.