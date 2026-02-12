Bellville’s award-winning Buy-Back Centre is a new model for South Africa’s unemployment crisis

In a country where nearly 32% of people remain unemployed, a pioneering initiative in Bellville, Cape Town, is proving that innovation and inclusion can create real economic and environmental change.

The Greater Tygerberg Partnership’s (GTP) Buy-Back Centre, recently recognised both nationally by Petco and internationally by the International Downtown Association (IDA), is emerging as a blueprint for tackling waste and joblessness, two of South Africa’s biggest challenges.

Launched in 2019 as part of the Trolley and Recycling Project, the initiative was designed to offer homeless and unemployed individuals a safer, more structured path to earning a living through recycling. What began as a small-scale effort has grown into an internationally recognised model of urban regeneration, green innovation, and social empowerment that is now ready to be replicated in other regions across the country.

In South Africa, approximately 80% of post-consumer waste is processed through the informal economy, with thousands of waste pickers collecting recyclables daily for minimal returns. The GTP model formalises this activity, connecting waste pickers to legal, accessible buy-back centres, providing them with training, stipends, upgraded equipment, and safety-focused trolleys.

The results have been transformative. In the past year alone, the initiative processed over 113,000 kilograms of recyclables, and created 23 jobs for previously homeless or unemployed individuals. Each receives daily stipends and access to ongoing training, life skills development, and addiction recovery support through partners like MES Cape Town and Green Cape.

The addition of South Africa’s first electric waste collection vehicles (EVs) in 2024 further boosted efficiency and reduced carbon emissions, while linking waste pickers to formal recycling markets ensuring they earned more for their collections. Today, over 180 local businesses and schools in Bellville participate in the recycling network, helping build a cleaner city and a more inclusive economy.

A scalable solution with global recognition

The project’s success has earned it the Petco Kerbside Collection and Sorting Superhero Award for its community-driven, long-running, and efficient approach to separation-at-source. Internationally, it received the IDA Downtown Achievement Award of Excellence, placing Bellville alongside leading global cities recognised for innovative urban management and sustainable place-making.

Warren Hewitt, CEO at The Greater Tygerberg Partnership

For Warren Hewitt, CEO of the Greater Tygerberg Partnership, the recognition represents an opportunity to scale impact: “Bellville faces challenges like poverty, unemployment, and waste overload, which mirror those of many cities across South Africa. This model proves that through collaboration between communities, government, and the private sector, we can turn these challenges into opportunities for growth, dignity, and sustainability,” he says.

The Buy-Back Centre’s success is rooted in multi-sector partnerships that bridge divides between informal workers, municipalities, NGOs, and private enterprises. By connecting these networks, the model demonstrates how social justice and environmental sustainability can reinforce each other.

Through collaboration with organisations such as the Voortrekker Road Corridor Improvement District, MES Cape Town, Green Cape, and eWASA, the GTP has built a model that is financially viable, socially inclusive, and environmentally restorative. It integrates informal waste collectors into a circular economy, while reducing municipal waste burdens and improving urban cleanliness.

“What makes this model remarkable is its adaptability. It works just as effectively in a dense urban centre like Bellville as it could in smaller towns or rural districts. Its low-cost electric collection vehicles, community partnerships, and skills development framework make it scalable without the need for large municipal budgets,” adds Hewitt.

It is also replicable across regions looking to tackle unemployment and waste simultaneously creating a pathway to sustainable livelihoods, cleaner cities, and stronger communities.

In a nation grappling with unemployment and inequality, Bellville’s Buy-Back Centre offers a glimpse of what’s possible when innovation meets compassion. It’s a story of people once marginalised, now earning with dignity, and a revolution in urban renewal, rooted in community, and ready to scale nationwide.



