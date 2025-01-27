Subscribe & Follow
Battle of the brands: 2025 Car of the Year finalists unveiled
Thami Masemola, chairman of Coty, states: "The prestige of the South African Car of the Year competition has made a comeback, with numerous original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) regarding the 2025 event as a significant highlight of the South African automotive industry.
"This has placed considerable pressure on the Coty committee and respected Jurors to elevate the standard of excellence that the competition provides."
While the previous format of the Coty awards focused on a single model, the introduction of categories alongside an overall winner in recent years has enhanced the competition's relevance to the public. The finalists showcase a diverse range of vehicles, from compact hatchbacks to family-sized SUVs and performance saloons, ensuring that buyers at various price points can find cars of class-leading excellence.
Across multiple categories of the 2025 Coty competition, intense rivalries will emerge. The performance category features three long-anticipated competitors, BMW, Ford, and Mercedes-AMG, all vying for coveted category honours.
The newly-launched Mitsubishi Triton and GWM P 500 HEV will aim to repeat Ford's victory in 2023 when the Ranger became the first bakkie in history to be crowned the overall winner. A
s the first Hybrid bakkie to ever make Coty finalist, the P500 HEV is one of four new-energy vehicles, alongside the BMW M5, Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E performance and Volvo EX30, the latter being the only full EV that made the finalist list this year. The luxury sedan category sees one of the longest automotive rivalries in South Africa rekindled, with the BMW 5 Series fighting it out with the Mercedes-Benz E-Class.
The Toyota Land Cruiser Prado is set to strive for a fourth COTY trophy for the Japanese manufacturer, following previous victories in 1986, 1987, and 2022. Meanwhile, the Suzuki Swift might prove a fierce competitor, having received global acclaim and a coveted position as a finalist for the 2025 World Car of the Year. This budget-friendly hatchback is aiming high, with a singular goal of clinching the overall winner's trophy.
The 2025 SA Car of the Year Finalists are (in alphabetical order):