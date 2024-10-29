Absa Play of the Day proves a smashing hit among cricket enthusiasts at the exciting Betway SA20 Cricket Tournament

Absa announced its role as the Official Banking Partner of the Betway SA20, on 8 January 2025 and to date has brought red-hot excitement to fans across the country. Held from 9 January to 8 February 2025 across Johannesburg, Cape Town, Durban, Pretoria, Gqeberha, and Paarl, this premier T20 cricket league, entering its third season, hosts six franchise teams owned by major IPL franchises, marking a significant chapter in the global cricket community.

A booming six hit with fans, Absa Card Play of the Day Through its partnership with Betway SA20, Absa introduced the thrilling Absa Card Play of the Day activations designed to engage customers and showcase the extraordinary benefits unlocked by their Absa cards. At each live match, Absa cardholders have the chance to participate in the Absa Card Play of the day for the opportunity to win up to R100,000 by registering at our in-stadium activations. Non-cardholders can also participate by signing up for an Absa account at the stadium. To date, 12 winners have been announced: Gqeberha at St George’s Park Cricket Stadium – Khaya Saziwa walked away with R75,000 in prize money for his participation at the Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs MI Cape Town game held on 9 January 2025.

in prize money for his participation at the Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs MI Cape Town game held on 9 January 2025. Durban at Kingsmead Cricket Stadium - Nhlakanipho Luthuli walked away with R 50,000 in prize money for his participation at the Durban's Super Giants vs Pretoria Capitals game held on 10 January 2025.

in prize money for his participation at the Durban's Super Giants vs Pretoria Capitals game held on 10 January 2025. Paarl at Boland Park Cricket Stadium - Marius Schreuder walked away with R 10,000 in prize money for his participation at the Paarl Royals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape held on 11 January 2025.

in prize money for his participation at the Paarl Royals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape held on 11 January 2025. Johannesburg at the Wanderers Cricket Stadium - Nqaba Ndiweni walked away with R 100,000 in prize money for his participation at the Joburg Super Kings vs MI Cape Town held on 11 January 2025.

in prize money for his participation at the Joburg Super Kings vs MI Cape Town held on 11 January 2025. Centurion at the Centurion Cricket Stadium - Juan-Dylan Smit walked away with R10,000 in prize money for his participation at the Pretoria Capitals vs Paarl Royals held on 12 January 2025.

in prize money for his participation at the Pretoria Capitals vs Paarl Royals held on 12 January 2025. Cape Town at the Newlands Cricket Stadium - Letitia Schreuder walked away with R 75,000 for her participation at the MI Cape Town vs Paarl Royals held on 13 January 2025.

for her participation at the MI Cape Town vs Paarl Royals held on 13 January 2025. Centurion at the Centurion Cricket Stadium - Bosman de Koker walked away with R 50,000 for his participation at the Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape held on 14 January 2025.

for his participation at the Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape held on 14 January 2025. Durban at the Kingsmead Cricket Stadium - Sagren Govender walked away with R20,000 for his participation at the Durban’s Super Giants vs Joburg Super Kings held on 14 January 2025.

for his participation at the Durban’s Super Giants vs Joburg Super Kings held on 14 January 2025. Paarl at the Boland Park Cricket Stadium - Susan Theart walked away with R30,000 for her participation at the Paarl Royals vs MI Cape Town held on 15 January 2025.

for her participation at the Paarl Royals vs MI Cape Town held on 15 January 2025. Durban at the Kingsmead Cricket Stadium - Kogie Govender walked away with R100,000 for his participation at Durban's Super Giants vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape held on 17 January 2025.

for his participation at Durban's Super Giants vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape held on 17 January 2025. Centurion at the Centurion Cricket Stadium Ruan Botha walked away with R 50,000 for his participation at the Pretoria Capitals vs Pretoria Royals held on 18 January 2025.

for his participation at the Pretoria Capitals vs Pretoria Royals held on 18 January 2025.

Cape Town at the Newlands Cricket Stadium - Svenya Shungking walked away with R 30,000 for her participation at the MI Cape Town vs Joburg Super Kings held on 18 January 2025. Beyond the opportunity to win amazing prizes, Absa has also announced further exclusive benefits that will enhance cardholder experiences at the games.