Absa Play of the Day proves a smashing hit among cricket enthusiasts at the exciting Betway SA20 Cricket Tournament

A booming six hit with fans, Absa Card Play of the Day
Through its partnership with Betway SA20, Absa introduced the thrilling Absa Card Play of the Day activations designed to engage customers and showcase the extraordinary benefits unlocked by their Absa cards. At each live match, Absa cardholders have the chance to participate in the Absa Card Play of the day for the opportunity to win up to R100,000 by registering at our in-stadium activations. Non-cardholders can also participate by signing up for an Absa account at the stadium.
To date, 12 winners have been announced:
- Gqeberha at St George’s Park Cricket Stadium – Khaya Saziwa walked away with R75,000 in prize money for his participation at the Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs MI Cape Town game held on 9 January 2025.
- Durban at Kingsmead Cricket Stadium - Nhlakanipho Luthuli walked away with R 50,000 in prize money for his participation at the Durban's Super Giants vs Pretoria Capitals game held on 10 January 2025.
- Paarl at Boland Park Cricket Stadium - Marius Schreuder walked away with R 10,000 in prize money for his participation at the Paarl Royals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape held on 11 January 2025.
- Johannesburg at the Wanderers Cricket Stadium - Nqaba Ndiweni walked away with R 100,000 in prize money for his participation at the Joburg Super Kings vs MI Cape Town held on 11 January 2025.
- Centurion at the Centurion Cricket Stadium - Juan-Dylan Smit walked away with R10,000 in prize money for his participation at the Pretoria Capitals vs Paarl Royals held on 12 January 2025.
- Cape Town at the Newlands Cricket Stadium - Letitia Schreuder walked away with R 75,000 for her participation at the MI Cape Town vs Paarl Royals held on 13 January 2025.
- Centurion at the Centurion Cricket Stadium - Bosman de Koker walked away with R 50,000 for his participation at the Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape held on 14 January 2025.
- Durban at the Kingsmead Cricket Stadium - Sagren Govender walked away with R20,000 for his participation at the Durban’s Super Giants vs Joburg Super Kings held on 14 January 2025.
- Paarl at the Boland Park Cricket Stadium - Susan Theart walked away with R30,000 for her participation at the Paarl Royals vs MI Cape Town held on 15 January 2025.
- Durban at the Kingsmead Cricket Stadium - Kogie Govender walked away with R100,000 for his participation at Durban's Super Giants vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape held on 17 January 2025.
- Centurion at the Centurion Cricket Stadium Ruan Botha walked away with R 50,000 for his participation at the Pretoria Capitals vs Pretoria Royals held on 18 January 2025.
- Cape Town at the Newlands Cricket Stadium - Svenya Shungking walked away with R 30,000 for her participation at the MI Cape Town vs Joburg Super Kings held on 18 January 2025.
More exclusive campaign benefits:
- Exclusive 25% discount on tickets: Absa cardholders will get a 25% discount on tickets for the four playoff matches, limited to four tickets per transaction. To access the discount, cardholders must pay using their Absa cards at the point of purchase.
Exclusive access: Absa cardholders will enjoy fast-track access lanes at selected entrances and bars at the stadiums for the playoffs and final match.
- Final match park and ride: Absa cardholders will have a free park and ride to and from Melrose Arch and the Wanderers Stadium.
South Africans across all hosting provinces have come out to support the matches in their numbers and tickets are selling out fast, with stadiums filled with fans, families and enthusiasts daily.
Through initiatives like these, Absa continues to strengthen its role as a trusted financial partner, delivering solutions that resonate with customers' unique needs and life journeys," said Thabisa Mkhwanazi, managing executive marketing and communications (Everyday Banking and Product Solutions) at Absa Group. "Engaging with the diverse fanbase of Betway SA20 allows us to celebrate each individual's journey within the sport, while also delivering tangible benefits to our customers. Through exclusive access lanes, fast-track queues, and significant prize draws, we provide unparalleled value to our Absa cardholders, enhancing their experience and affirming our commitment to rewarding their loyalty. We encourage customers to use their Absa cards and enjoy free rewards membership, allowing them to earn real cash back every time they swipe or tap their Absa Card.”
This alignment not only fosters community spirit but also promotes a more inclusive society, demonstrating Absa's dedication to uplifting sports as a powerful platform for unity and storytelling in South Africa.
The tournament began with its first match at St Georges Park and will conclude with the final at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.For further information follow us on IG @absa.southafrica | #YourStoryMatters
