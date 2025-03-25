2025 Nedbank Pitch & Polish launches with R1m grand prize

The Nedbank Pitch & Polish is back for its 15th season, giving ambitious South African entrepreneurs a shot at a game-changing R1m prize.

For the past 15 years, Nedbank Pitch & Polish has been more than just a pitching competition. It has been a launchpad, equipping over 11,000 entrepreneurs with the skills, mentorship and exposure they need to refine their pitches, improve their chances of securing funding and take their businesses to new heights.

The competition blends intense pitch battles with one-on-one mentorship and real-world business learning, giving entrepreneurs the tools to sharpen their ideas, make their businesses more sustainable and pitch with confidence.

Last season raked in an incredible 8.6 million views, proving just how invested South Africans are in the high-stakes entrepreneurial programme.

In the end, it was Braden Snyman and Avi Maja of Breaze Delivery who claimed the top spot in 2024. With a powerful three-minute pitch outlining their vision to become a household name, they clinched the grand prize worth R1m.

This year, 16 entrepreneurs will be selected from thousands of hopefuls, each competing across multiple elimination rounds and refining their business pitches with the support of expert mentors from incubator Raizcorp.

Prizes

Three of the competing entrepreneurs will claim life-changing prizes that could transform their businesses. The ultimate winner will walk away with a prize worth R1m, which includes a cash injection of R650,000 along with a R350,000 bursary for a two-year business development programme with Raizcorp.

The first runner-up will take home R100,000 in cash, while the second runner-up will receive R50,000 to help propel their businesses forward. But even if they don’t make the final cut, Nedbank Pitch & Polish offers an incredible learning experience that can transform the way entrepreneurs think about and grow their businesses.

Who can enter?

If you’re a South African entrepreneur with a registered business or you operate as a sole proprietor, you’re eligible to compete.

The application process is simple: submit your entry online at www.pitchandpolish.com between 17 March and 13 April 2025. T

he most promising candidates will be invited to submit a 90-second video pitch and supporting documents. The top 16 entrepreneurs will compete in the first round of the competition.