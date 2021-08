The 2021 edition of the Durban FilmMart has been postponed due to the ongoing unrest in parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng. The virtual event, which was meant to run from 16 to 25 July, will now take place from 13 to 22 August.This year marks the 12th edition of the Durban FilmMart and will take place under the themeThe Durban FilmMart delegate registration is still open here