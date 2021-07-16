WOO welcomes six new members

The World Out of Home Organisation has added new members in Iceland, Malta, Canada, China, Indonesia and Wales in the UK. The new members are OOH media owner, Billboard ehf, (Iceland), bus advertising specialist, Moving Ads (Malta), location data platform, Spotzi, (Canada), Shanghai airport's JCD Momentum (China), digital OOH media owner, AMG PT Alternative Media (Indonesia) and Emerge Advertising (Wales).



"The worldwide out of home industry has come together in the pandemic, and we're delighted that so many companies are choosing to join WOO," WOO chief operating officer, Mark Flys said.