Newzroom Afrika launches initiative to improve 1KZN TV, Mpuma Kapa TV news coverage capabilities

8 Jun 2021
Newzroom Afrika has partnered with two local's regional TV stations, 1KZN TV and Mpuma Kapa TV, to help transform and develop the media and broadcast landscape. Newzroom Afrika will assist both channels with a much greater audience reach and provide editorial training and mentorship.

On the commercial front, the two channels will also produce exclusive content and news services for Newzroom Afrika. MultiChoice has also shown support for this initiative by providing each station a grant to enhance their news coverage capability and establish news bureaus in the respective provinces.
