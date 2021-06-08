Newzroom Afrika launches initiative to improve 1KZN TV, Mpuma Kapa TV news coverage capabilities

Showtime Management and international partner Selladoor Worldwide have postponed the South African tour of the We Will Rock You musical to 2022. South Africa is currently in its third wave of Covid-19 infections and, as such, the government has implemented precautions that only allows for a total audience of 100 people.
From East London to some of South Africa's most storied agencies. After winning on global stages and achieving what she set out to on the inside of the corporate advertising machinery, Leigh-Anne Salonika is living her purpose, and in doing so working with brands to unlock theirsByEvan-Lee Courie
Newzroom Afrika has partnered with two local's regional TV stations, 1KZN TV and Mpuma Kapa TV, to help transform and develop the media and broadcast landscape. Newzroom Afrika will assist both channels with a much greater audience reach and provide editorial training and mentorship.
On the commercial front, the two channels will also produce exclusive content and news services for Newzroom Afrika. MultiChoice has also shown support for this initiative by providing each station a grant to enhance their news coverage capability and establish news bureaus in the respective provinces.
