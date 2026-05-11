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Entries open for the 37th Galliova Awards
The South African Poultry Association (Sapa) is proud to announce that entries are now open for the 37th annual Galliova Awards.
A total prize purse of R213, 000 is up for grabs across nine categories.
Winners will be announced at an exclusive, invitation only, awards luncheon to be held in Cape Town on 16 October 2026.
For more information on how to enter, submission guidelines and deadlines, Galliova Awards.