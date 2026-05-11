South Africa
Marketing & Media Events & Conferencing
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsCannes LionsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Rocket Creative Design & DisplayEverlyticOn the DotGagasi FMDentsuHoward AudioHook, Line & SinkerAscent AfricaBusiness Partners LimitedJoe PublicThe Odd NumberBoundlessKLASAMROThe Walt Disney Company AfricaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Entries open for the 37th Galliova Awards

    11 May 2026
    11 May 2026

    The South African Poultry Association (Sapa) is proud to announce that entries are now open for the 37th annual Galliova Awards.

    A total prize purse of R213, 000 is up for grabs across nine categories.

    Winners will be announced at an exclusive, invitation only, awards luncheon to be held in Cape Town on 16 October 2026.

    For more information on how to enter, submission guidelines and deadlines, Galliova Awards.

    Share this inbrief
    Let's do Biz