Production In brief South Africa

Menu

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
  • We Will Rock You tour of SA postpones to 2022
    Showtime Management and international partner Selladoor Worldwide have postponed the South African tour of the We Will Rock You musical to 2022. South Africa is currently in its third wave of Covid-19 infections and, as such, the government has implemented precautions that only allows for a total audience of 100 people.
  • #YouthMatters: Leigh-Anne Salonika, founder of OnlyKind
    From East London to some of South Africa's most storied agencies. After winning on global stages and achieving what she set out to on the inside of the corporate advertising machinery, Leigh-Anne Salonika is living her purpose, and in doing so working with brands to unlock theirs By Evan-Lee Courie
  • 6 critical PoPIA compliance steps to take before 1 July
    The eleventh hour is upon businesses who are not Protection of Personal Information Act (PoPIA) compliant. The effective date of 1 July is upon us. By Rian Schoeman
Show more

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Business services
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news

Subscribe to industry newsletters


More categories to obtain credit points at the Loeries

10 Jun 2021
The Loeries have announced that, in addition to film, the following categories can also obtain credit points for their work; integrated campaign, effective creativity, digital communication, live communications and out of home.

If you have not yet created your entries then production companies can be credited in the categories above, should they have been involved in the work. If you have already entered then you can include the Production company credit later in 2021. The entry deadline has been extended to 15 June 2021.

For more:

Comment

Related

LoeriesLoeries 2021 - Entries open to #fightthegoodfight2 Mar 2021
DentsuFoxP2 ranks as number 1 agency two years running9 Feb 2021
LoeriesIt is official! 2020 Loeries Official Rankings released2 Feb 2021
#BehindtheMask: Rani Bisal, executive head of Business Optimisation at DStv Media Sales16 Dec 2020
#BehindtheMask: Shelley Zalis, CEO at The Female Quotient9 Dec 2020
Grey AfricaGrey Africa scoops a few birds at the #Loeries20204 Dec 2020
#BehindtheMask: Lanre Adisa, founder and CCO at Noah's Ark2 Dec 2020
Nahana Communications Group#Loeries2020 round-up: FCB Joburg, HelloFCB+26 Nov 2020
Let's do Biz