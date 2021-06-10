More categories to obtain credit points at the Loeries

The Loeries have announced that, in addition to film, the following categories can also obtain credit points for their work; integrated campaign, effective creativity, digital communication, live communications and out of home.If you have not yet created your entries then production companies can be credited in the categories above, should they have been involved in the work. If you have already entered then you can include the Production company credit later in 2021. The entry deadline has been extended to 15 June 2021.