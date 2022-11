The 74th World News Media Congress, which draws together news media leaders from all over the world, will take place from 28 to 30 June 2023 in Taipei.

Wan-Ifra and Taiwan's media and technology company United Daily News Group (UDN) will organise the 2023 event. A newly opened Hall 2 at Taipei's Nangang Exhibition Centre will host the event. The official conference hotel is the Grand Hyatt Taipei, near Taipei 101.