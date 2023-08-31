Sanef financial journalism fellowship launches in October

The first 20 journalists with start the South African National Editors' Forum (Sanef) Fellowship in Financial Journalism in October this year, with another 20 in 2024.

Sponsored by Deloitte South Africa with funding for the next three years and administered by the Wits Centre for Journalism (WCJ), it will offer specialised training over six months to equip candidates to accurately report on complex financial matters.

Students will engage with local financial and journalism experts giving them the opportunity to expand their networks and produce more in-depth stories and economic news.

The course has been identified as suitable for upskilling journalists with experience who seek to further understand complex financial and regulatory issues for accurate reporting.

Ground-breaking in the journalism industry

Sbu Ngalwa, Sanef’s chairperson says this is a ground-breaking development and a much-needed intervention in the journalism industry.

“Over the years, we have seen the depletion and lack of investment in newsrooms, thus eroding the available skills.

“This specialist training in financial journalism will go a long way in ensuring that South African journalists continue to speak truth to power and have the necessary skills to make sense of complex financial matters.”

He also calls it “a boost for our profession, “ Our country’s democracy will be all the better for that.”

Quality financial journalism

Deloitte Africa CEO, Ruwayda Redfearn says, “Business has an essential role to play in improving society, including advancing economic opportunity. Our support for this initiative is informed by the critical role we as Deloitte play in upholding trust within the financial markets and broader society. Quality financial journalism has a critical role to play in this process.”

Redfearn further adds, “South Africa has a rich tradition of financial journalism, and the fellowship aims to deepen and diversify this pool, with an increased weighting on Black females as part of the selection process to help drive transformation.”

The coursework was developed by Sanef and the WCJ, in close consultation with Deloitte South Africa, which will use its experts and client network to provide supplementary Masterclasses.