Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Women's MonthNedbank IMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

OFM RadioBullion PR & CommunicationEduvosDMASAKLAJoe PublicArora OnlineBroad MediaRX AfricaATKASA - Digital AgencyDelta Victor BravoDentsuThe Innovator TrusteatbigfishDUO Marketing + CommunicationsEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Education News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Sanef financial journalism fellowship launches in October

31 Aug 2023
The first 20 journalists with start the South African National Editors' Forum (Sanef) Fellowship in Financial Journalism in October this year, with another 20 in 2024.
Source: © 123rf The South African National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) Fellowship in Financial Journalism start with 20 journalists from October this year and another 20 in 2024
Source: © 123rf 123rf The South African National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) Fellowship in Financial Journalism start with 20 journalists from October this year and another 20 in 2024

Sponsored by Deloitte South Africa with funding for the next three years and administered by the Wits Centre for Journalism (WCJ), it will offer specialised training over six months to equip candidates to accurately report on complex financial matters.

Students will engage with local financial and journalism experts giving them the opportunity to expand their networks and produce more in-depth stories and economic news.

The course has been identified as suitable for upskilling journalists with experience who seek to further understand complex financial and regulatory issues for accurate reporting.

Image supplied. Television and radio presenter Paa Kwesi Asare is the first Ghanaian to win the Komla Dumor Award
TV and radio presenter Paa Kwesi Asare is the first Ghanaian to win the Komla Dumor Award

24 Aug 2023

Ground-breaking in the journalism industry

Sbu Ngalwa, Sanef’s chairperson says this is a ground-breaking development and a much-needed intervention in the journalism industry.
“Over the years, we have seen the depletion and lack of investment in newsrooms, thus eroding the available skills.

“This specialist training in financial journalism will go a long way in ensuring that South African journalists continue to speak truth to power and have the necessary skills to make sense of complex financial matters.”

He also calls it “a boost for our profession, “ Our country’s democracy will be all the better for that.”

Source: © 123rf Entries for the 22nd Vodacom Journalist of the Year Awards (VJOY) open on 1 September
Get ready for the Vodacom Journalist of the Year Awards 2023

25 Aug 2023

Quality financial journalism

Deloitte Africa CEO, Ruwayda Redfearn says, “Business has an essential role to play in improving society, including advancing economic opportunity. Our support for this initiative is informed by the critical role we as Deloitte play in upholding trust within the financial markets and broader society. Quality financial journalism has a critical role to play in this process.”

Redfearn further adds, “South Africa has a rich tradition of financial journalism, and the fellowship aims to deepen and diversify this pool, with an increased weighting on Black females as part of the selection process to help drive transformation.”

The coursework was developed by Sanef and the WCJ, in close consultation with Deloitte South Africa, which will use its experts and client network to provide supplementary Masterclasses.

NextOptions
Read more: journalism, media, SANEF, South African National Editors’ Forum, media training, Financial journalism, journalism training, Deloitte South Africa, Sbu Ngalwa

Related

Source: © 123rf Entries for the 22nd Vodacom Journalist of the Year Awards (VJOY) open on 1 September
Get ready for the Vodacom Journalist of the Year Awards 202325 Aug 2023
Source: © 123rf From 1 September 2023. BBC Studios’ multi-genre channel, BBC UKTV, will expand to DStv’s compact package while its lifestyle channel, BBC Lifestyle, will join DStv family.
BBC Studios and MultiChoice expand BBC channels on DStv25 Aug 2023
Image supplied. Paper imagery - credit Devin Lester. 49% of South Africans prefer to read printed books and magazines, while around 44% prefer to read news on their computer or device.
Survey finds half of South Africans prefer printed material, just under half prefer digital news24 Aug 2023
Image supplied. Television and radio presenter Paa Kwesi Asare is the first Ghanaian to win the Komla Dumor Award
TV and radio presenter Paa Kwesi Asare is the first Ghanaian to win the Komla Dumor Award24 Aug 2023
Source: © African Development Bank Group Harare, Zimbabwe. Sanef has joined the global media community of journalists, expressing their concern on media freedom in the run-up to the Zimbabwe elections
Sanef joins international call for media freedom in run up to Zimbabwe elections21 Aug 2023
Source:
Calls for applications: Sanef announces international mentorship programme18 Aug 2023
Ntokozo Maseko appointed editor of YourLuxury Africa
Ntokozo Maseko appointed editor of YourLuxury Africa14 Aug 2023
Source:
Wan-Ifra and Reporters Without Borders form committee to develop AI Media Charter28 Jul 2023

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz